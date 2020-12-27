ethnic minority
The implementation of a project on strengthening international cooperation to support socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas will be extended to 2025 under a decision signed recently by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2020
A variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands, a Rong house is a spacious gathering point in each village.
icon FEATURE
28/03/2020
Quang Thi Lan works at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, where she earns VNĐ10 million (US$440) per month, including overtime and bonuses.
icon SOCIETY
17/03/2020
An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.
icon SOCIETY
15/12/2019
Vietnam needs new approaches that are designed based on geographic conditions and cultural characteristics of ethnic minority communities to address the persistent malnutrition among ethnic minority children, said a WB report.
icon SOCIETY
03/12/2019
Ha Giang is the home of 22 ethnic groups with many unique traditional cultural values. Due to the rugged terrain and harsh climate, local people were sometimes in hunger.
icon SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Resolution No. 88/2019/QH14 of the National Assembly approving the Master Plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2030 was approved in November.
icon TRAVEL
13/10/2019
Hua Tat has emerged as a popular tourist destination in Van Ho district, Son La province, for its Mong ethnic culture and traditions.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
27/08/2019
The Lu ethnic minority of Lai Chau province have long earned their living by growing cotton, raising silkworms, spinning thread and weaving fabrics.
icon SOCIETY
18/04/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project on boosting the application of information technology to support socio-economic development and security in areas inhabited by ethnic minority groups during 2019-2025.