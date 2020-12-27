 
Covid-19
31/12/2020 12:05:27 (GMT +7)

ethnic minority

tin tức về ethnic minority mới nhất

Support for development in ethnic minority areas extended to 2025icon
SOCIETY14 giờ trước0

Support for development in ethnic minority areas extended to 2025

The implementation of a project on strengthening international cooperation to support socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas will be extended to 2025 under a decision signed recently by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
 
Fostering the ‘soul’ of Muong culture

Fostering the ‘soul’ of Muong culture

icon27/12/20200
Ethnic minority farmer in Ha Giang finds way to escape poverty

Ethnic minority farmer in Ha Giang finds way to escape poverty

icon25/12/20200
Long live the Rong houseicon

Long live the Rong house

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2020
A variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands, a Rong house is a spacious gathering point in each village.
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunitiesicon

Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities

FEATURE
28/03/2020
Quang Thi Lan works at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, where she earns VNĐ10 million (US$440) per month, including overtime and bonuses.
Ethnic village turns into civilised communityicon

Ethnic village turns into civilised community

SOCIETY
17/03/2020
An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.  
New approaches needed to address malnutrition in ethnic minority children: WB reporticon

New approaches needed to address malnutrition in ethnic minority children: WB report

SOCIETY
15/12/2019
Vietnam needs new approaches that are designed based on geographic conditions and cultural characteristics of ethnic minority communities to address the persistent malnutrition among ethnic minority children, said a WB report.
Efforts to ensure human rights seen from the border mountainous province of Ha Giangicon

Efforts to ensure human rights seen from the border mountainous province of Ha Giang

SOCIETY
03/12/2019
Ha Giang is the home of 22 ethnic groups with many unique traditional cultural values. Due to the rugged terrain and harsh climate, local people were sometimes in hunger.  
Promoting socio-economic development in remote areas for the purpose of "leaving no one behind"icon

Promoting socio-economic development in remote areas for the purpose of "leaving no one behind"

SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Resolution No. 88/2019/QH14 of the National Assembly approving the Master Plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2030 was approved in November.  
Ethnic minority man makes community tourism new specialty of Son Laicon

Ethnic minority man makes community tourism new specialty of Son La

TRAVEL
13/10/2019
Hua Tat has emerged as a popular tourist destination in Van Ho district, Son La province, for its Mong ethnic culture and traditions.
Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minorityicon

Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minority

YOUR VIETNAM
27/08/2019
The Lu ethnic minority of Lai Chau province have long earned their living by growing cotton, raising silkworms, spinning thread and weaving fabrics.
Project approved to boost information technology use in ethnic minority areasicon

Project approved to boost information technology use in ethnic minority areas

SOCIETY
18/04/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project on boosting the application of information technology to support socio-economic development and security in areas inhabited by ethnic minority groups during 2019-2025.  
 
 
