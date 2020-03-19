EU
Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.
19/03/2020
Tình trạng nghỉ việc hàng loạt do đại dịch Covid-19 tại nhiều nơi trên thế giới đang khiến chính quyền các nước này ‘mắc kẹt’, vừa phải ngăn dịch bệnh phát tán, trong khi vẫn phải cố gắng duy trì nền kinh tế ổn định.
17/03/2020
The European Commission's president is to urge leaders to ban "non-essential" travel.
16/03/2020
Noi Bai International Airport has received a rising number of people returning from European countries.
16/03/2020
Italy, Spain and France all report grim new figures for fatalities from the coronavirus.
13/03/2020
The scheme aims to ease the burden on Greece, where migrant camps are squalid and overcrowded.
12/03/2020
Flights from European countries other than the UK will be suspended for 30 days, the president says.
09/03/2020
Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ phải đưa người tị nạn và di cư ra khỏi biên giới với Hy Lạp, Chủ tịch Ủy ban châu Âu Ursula von der Leyen cho biết trước thềm cuộc gặp gỡ với Tổng thống Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ Tayyip Erdogan tại Brussels, Bỉ hôm 9/3.
09/03/2020
Trước thềm hội đàm với các quan chức Liên minh châu Âu (EU) ở Brussels (Bỉ), Tổng thống Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ đã làm dậy sóng dư luận khi kêu gọi Hy Lạp "mở các cánh cửa" cho người tị nạn tràn vào châu Âu.
08/03/2020
Although the free trade agreement between the EU and Vietnam will offer great opportunities for wood investors and exporters, its rules of origin may not provide a big boon to local textile and garment businesses.
05/03/2020
Xung đột Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ - Syria leo thang đã khiến Liên minh châu Âu (EU) phải đối mặt với cơn ác mộng cũ cũng như bộc lộ một điểm yếu cố hữu của tổ chức này.
04/03/2020
Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.
04/03/2020
Cách đây 3 năm, Chủ tịch Trung Quốc khéo léo lấy lòng châu Âu tại hội nghị thượng đỉnh thế giới ở Davos, Thụy Sỹ khi ca ngợi chủ nghĩa đa phương, thương mại tự do và cuộc chiến chống biến đổi khí hậu.
28/02/2020
Đã có thời mọi điện thoại đều dùng pin rời nhưng iPhone đã thay đổi tất cả. Cũng từ iPhone, nhiều thương hiệu điện thoại khác bắt chước theo.
28/02/2020
The newly-ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will help to usher in a new economic era with the correct preparation.
27/02/2020
With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market.
23/02/2020
The French president's doubts come as the UK government is set to publish its demands.
22/02/2020
EU kiềm chế các "gã khổng lồ" công nghệ Mỹ; Pháp cho phép Huawei tham gia triển khai mạng 5G; Google bị kiện vì cáo buộc thu thập thông tin trẻ em,... là những thông tin nổi bật trong bản tin công nghệ thứ 7 tuần này.