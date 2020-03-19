Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcyicon
Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

 
Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products

Kinh tế thế giới 'điêu đứng' vì Covid-19icon

Kinh tế thế giới 'điêu đứng' vì Covid-19

Bình luận quốc tế
19/03/2020

Tình trạng nghỉ việc hàng loạt do đại dịch Covid-19 tại nhiều nơi trên thế giới đang khiến chính quyền các nước này ‘mắc kẹt’, vừa phải ngăn dịch bệnh phát tán, trong khi vẫn phải cố gắng duy trì nền kinh tế ổn định.

Coronavirus: Europe plans full border closure in virus battleicon

Coronavirus: Europe plans full border closure in virus battle

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

The European Commission's president is to urge leaders to ban "non-essential" travel.

Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EUicon

Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EU

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

Noi Bai International Airport has received a rising number of people returning from European countries.

Coronavirus: EU states record highest one-day death tollicon

Coronavirus: EU states record highest one-day death toll

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

Italy, Spain and France all report grim new figures for fatalities from the coronavirus.

EU to give migrants in Greece €2,000 to go homeicon

EU to give migrants in Greece €2,000 to go home

SOCIETY
13/03/2020

The scheme aims to ease the burden on Greece, where migrant camps are squalid and overcrowded.

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to USicon

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

POLITICS
12/03/2020

Flights from European countries other than the UK will be suspended for 30 days, the president says.

EU yêu cầu Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ đưa người di cư từ biên giới Hy Lạp trở vềicon

EU yêu cầu Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ đưa người di cư từ biên giới Hy Lạp trở về

Thế giới
09/03/2020

Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ phải đưa người tị nạn và di cư ra khỏi biên giới với Hy Lạp, Chủ tịch Ủy ban châu Âu Ursula von der Leyen cho biết trước thềm cuộc gặp gỡ với Tổng thống Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ Tayyip Erdogan tại Brussels, Bỉ hôm 9/3.

Thổ 'xui' Hy Lạp mở cửa cho người tị nạn, EU căng như dây đànicon

Thổ 'xui' Hy Lạp mở cửa cho người tị nạn, EU căng như dây đàn

Thế giới
09/03/2020

Trước thềm hội đàm với các quan chức Liên minh châu Âu (EU) ở Brussels (Bỉ), Tổng thống Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ đã làm dậy sóng dư luận khi kêu gọi Hy Lạp "mở các cánh cửa" cho người tị nạn tràn vào châu Âu.

Rules of origin pose questions for sectors jostling for positionicon

Rules of origin pose questions for sectors jostling for position

FEATURE
08/03/2020

Although the free trade agreement between the EU and Vietnam will offer great opportunities for wood investors and exporters, its rules of origin may not provide a big boon to local textile and garment businesses.

Xung đột Thổ - Syria làm lộ 'gót Asin' của EUicon

Xung đột Thổ - Syria làm lộ 'gót Asin' của EU

Bình luận quốc tế
05/03/2020

Xung đột Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ - Syria leo thang đã khiến Liên minh châu Âu (EU) phải đối mặt với cơn ác mộng cũ cũng như bộc lộ một điểm yếu cố hữu của tổ chức này.

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19icon

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.

Châu Âu 'bối rối' trong cách ứng phó với Trung Quốcicon

Châu Âu 'bối rối' trong cách ứng phó với Trung Quốc

Bình luận quốc tế
04/03/2020

Cách đây 3 năm, Chủ tịch Trung Quốc khéo léo lấy lòng châu Âu tại hội nghị thượng đỉnh thế giới ở Davos, Thụy Sỹ khi ca ngợi chủ nghĩa đa phương, thương mại tự do và cuộc chiến chống biến đổi khí hậu.

EU có thể sẽ bắt Apple dùng pin rời cho iPhoneicon

EU có thể sẽ bắt Apple dùng pin rời cho iPhone

Công nghệ
28/02/2020

Đã có thời mọi điện thoại đều dùng pin rời nhưng iPhone đã thay đổi tất cả. Cũng từ iPhone, nhiều thương hiệu điện thoại khác bắt chước theo.

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economyicon

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economy

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

The newly-ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will help to usher in a new economic era with the correct preparation. 

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTAicon

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

FEATURE
27/02/2020

With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market. 

Brexit: Emmanuel Macron 'not sure' of UK-EU trade deal by end of yearicon

Brexit: Emmanuel Macron 'not sure' of UK-EU trade deal by end of year

POLITICS
23/02/2020

The French president's doubts come as the UK government is set to publish its demands.

EU kiềm chế các 'gã khổng lồ' công nghệ Mỹ, Pháp cho Huawei tham gia mạng 5Gicon

EU kiềm chế các 'gã khổng lồ' công nghệ Mỹ, Pháp cho Huawei tham gia mạng 5G

Công nghệ
22/02/2020

EU kiềm chế các "gã khổng lồ" công nghệ Mỹ; Pháp cho phép Huawei tham gia triển khai mạng 5G; Google bị kiện vì cáo buộc thu thập thông tin trẻ em,... là những thông tin nổi bật trong bản tin công nghệ thứ 7 tuần này.

 
 
