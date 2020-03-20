eu-vietnam free trade agreement
The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.
13/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urges firms to prepare scenarios to ensure they can continue operation in any circumstances.
06/03/2020
European companies are eager to grasp new business and investment opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.
06/03/2020
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been adopted by the European Parliament and is now awaiting approval from the European Council and Vietnam’s National Assembly.
03/03/2020
The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament is expected to create a change in the flow of FDI from the EU into Vietnam.
28/02/2020
The newly-ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will help to usher in a new economic era with the correct preparation.
27/02/2020
The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the accompanying Investment Protection Agreement is driving transformation of Vietnam’s logistics industry.
27/02/2020
Fitch Solutions has revised down its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent, from 6.8 percent previously, in light of the worsening global COVID-19 outbreak.
27/02/2020
With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market.
26/02/2020
The Vietnamese banking sector will have more opportunities to improve its financial capacity as well as learn modern business models and management from their EVFTA takes effect, according to insiders.
19/02/2020
Despite also including barriers and regulations, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will benefit Vietnamese agriculture, with businesses supporting farmers to cash in on new opportunities from the deal.
17/02/2020
The new trade agreement between Viet Nam and the European Union opens many doors for agriculture, according to experts.
17/02/2020
Investors from the EU will have opportunities to own higher stakes in Vietnamese banks than those from other countries under Việt Nam’s commitments in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
14/02/2020
The Vietnamese Government is set to issue a decree on the lists of preferential export tariffs and special preferential import tariffs to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) when the deal comes into force in Vietnam.
13/02/2020
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement offer significant business opportunities for European enterprises, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.
13/02/2020
The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
25/01/2020
The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has completed a dossier for the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) since early January, and will submit it to the Prime Minister for decision.
23/12/2019
The EU is a potential market for Viet Nam's shrimp industry next year because it is the largest shrimp market in the world, while the shrimp production of this bloc has not met its demand, according to domestic seafood experts.