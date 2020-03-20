Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam's shrimp exports
BUSINESS14 giờ trước0

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

 
EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms

icon20/03/20200
The EVFTA's grand impacts on Vietnam's industrial sector

The EVFTA’s grand impacts on Vietnam’s industrial sector

icon14/03/20200
PM urges firms to build scenarios to prevent operation disruption

PM urges firms to build scenarios to prevent operation disruption

POLITICS
13/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urges firms to prepare scenarios to ensure they can continue operation in any circumstances.

Investors upbeat regarding EVFTA

Investors upbeat regarding EVFTA

BUSINESS
06/03/2020

European companies are eager to grasp new business and investment opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.

EU deal to force blanket progress

EU deal to force blanket progress

BUSINESS
06/03/2020

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been adopted by the European Parliament and is now awaiting approval from the European Council and Vietnam’s National Assembly. 

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnam

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnam

VIDEO
03/03/2020

The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament is expected to create a change in the flow of FDI from the EU into Vietnam.

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam's economy

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economy

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

The newly-ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will help to usher in a new economic era with the correct preparation. 

Driving VN logistics with deeper bilateral co-operation

Driving VN logistics with deeper bilateral co-operation

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the accompanying Investment Protection Agreement is driving transformation of Vietnam’s logistics industry.

Vietnam's growth under pressure from global COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam’s growth under pressure from global COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Fitch Solutions has revised down its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent, from 6.8 percent previously, in light of the worsening global COVID-19 outbreak.

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

FEATURE
27/02/2020

With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market. 

Banking sector to cash in on benefits from EVFTA

Banking sector to cash in on benefits from EVFTA

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

The Vietnamese banking sector will have more opportunities to improve its financial capacity as well as learn modern business models and management from their EVFTA takes effect, according to insiders.

EVFTA helps advance domestic agriculture

EVFTA helps advance domestic agriculture

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

Despite also including barriers and regulations, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will benefit Vietnamese agriculture, with businesses supporting farmers to cash in on new opportunities from the deal.

EVFTA brings chances and challenges to local agricultural production

EVFTA brings chances and challenges to local agricultural production

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The new trade agreement between Viet Nam and the European Union opens many doors for agriculture, according to experts.

VN banks more open for EU investors under newly-approved trade pact

VN banks more open for EU investors under newly-approved trade pact

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Investors from the EU will have opportunities to own higher stakes in Vietnamese banks than those from other countries under Việt Nam’s commitments in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VN to issue lists of preferential tariffs under EVFTA

VN to issue lists of preferential tariffs under EVFTA

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

The Vietnamese Government is set to issue a decree on the lists of preferential export tariffs and special preferential import tariffs to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) when the deal comes into force in Vietnam.

EVFTA, EVIPA unleash market potential for European firms

EVFTA, EVIPA unleash market potential for European firms

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement offer significant business opportunities for European enterprises, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.

EU lawmakers approve free trade deal with Vietnam

EU lawmakers approve free trade deal with Vietnam

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Ministry completes dossier for ratification of EVFTA

Ministry completes dossier for ratification of EVFTA

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has completed a dossier for the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) since early January, and will submit it to the Prime Minister for decision.

Vietnam to promote shrimp exports to EU next year

Vietnam to promote shrimp exports to EU next year

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The EU is a potential market for Viet Nam's shrimp industry next year because it is the largest shrimp market in the world, while the shrimp production of this bloc has not met its demand, according to domestic seafood experts.

 
 
