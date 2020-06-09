Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# VirusCorona
eu-vietnam investment protection agreement

tin tức về eu-vietnam investment protection agreement mới nhất

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESS

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

 
Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals

Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals

icon1 giờ trước0
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts

icon09/06/20200
National Assembly commences ninth session

National Assembly commences ninth session

POLITICS
20/05/2020

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

Investors upbeat regarding EVFTA

Investors upbeat regarding EVFTA

BUSINESS
06/03/2020

European companies are eager to grasp new business and investment opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnam

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnam

VIDEO
03/03/2020

The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament is expected to create a change in the flow of FDI from the EU into Vietnam.

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

FEATURE
27/02/2020

With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market. 

VN to issue lists of preferential tariffs under EVFTA

VN to issue lists of preferential tariffs under EVFTA

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

The Vietnamese Government is set to issue a decree on the lists of preferential export tariffs and special preferential import tariffs to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) when the deal comes into force in Vietnam.

EVFTA, EVIPA unleash market potential for European firms

EVFTA, EVIPA unleash market potential for European firms

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement offer significant business opportunities for European enterprises, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.

EU lawmakers approve free trade deal with Vietnam

EU lawmakers approve free trade deal with Vietnam

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

National Assembly to open 8th session in October

National Assembly to open 8th session in October

POLITICS
17/07/2019

The eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 21, with 10 draft laws to be adopted and another eight bills scrutinized, the NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc said on July 16.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
