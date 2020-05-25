Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VirusCorona
EuroCham

tin tức về EuroCham mới nhất

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: expertsicon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

 
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA

icon22 giờ trước0
World-famous resilience keeps up M&amp;A appetite

World-famous resilience keeps up M&A appetite

icon25/05/20200
Chance to boost FDI inflows to Vietnamicon

Chance to boost FDI inflows to Vietnam

BUSINESS
24/05/2020

With initial success in containing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and an advantage as a safe investment destination, Vietnam is attracting a shift of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19icon

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19

BUSINESS
08/04/2020

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

Motorbikes get smarter technologyicon

Motorbikes get smarter technology

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/04/2020

Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.

EVFTA opens wide spectrum of healthcare opportunitiesicon

EVFTA opens wide spectrum of healthcare opportunities

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

Vietnam is growing as a manufacturing location for medical device producers, and exports have been posting consistent growth.

EuroCham decries motorbike ban in Hanoiicon

EuroCham decries motorbike ban in Hanoi

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

The ban on motorbike traffic in the inner-city areas of Hanoi City in 2030 may pose challenges for the residents, the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) said at the recent annual Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi.

Market issues ironed out for EVFTAicon

Market issues ironed out for EVFTA

FEATURE
21/12/2019

The challenges on market access, circulation of products, and tax in the Vietnamese market are expected to be solved ahead of the European Parliament’s crucial vote for the ratification of the EVFTA scheduled for early 2020. 

Identifying opportunities for Vietnamese firms in the context of EU trade dealicon

Identifying opportunities for Vietnamese firms in the context of EU trade deal

BUSINESS
19/08/2019

The EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement would provide a big impetus to Vietnam's exports to the EU and be key to Vietnamese companies penetrating one of the largest and most lucrative markets in the world.

Policy reform is key to unlock Vietnam's M&amp;A futureicon

Policy reform is key to unlock Vietnam's M&A future

BUSINESS
07/08/2019

As new policies and trade deals change the focus of M&A inflows to Vietnam, the government needs to remove legal barriers and push SOE divestment.

Vietnam's business environment needs strong Gov't actionsicon

Vietnam's business environment needs strong Gov't actions

BUSINESS
27/06/2019

The Vietnamese economy will grow faster if private companies thrive, but development should be sustained, transparent and secure, heard a meeting on...

 
 
