Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
24/05/2020
With initial success in containing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and an advantage as a safe investment destination, Vietnam is attracting a shift of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.
08/04/2020
The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).
06/04/2020
Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.
27/01/2020
Vietnam is growing as a manufacturing location for medical device producers, and exports have been posting consistent growth.
13/01/2020
The ban on motorbike traffic in the inner-city areas of Hanoi City in 2030 may pose challenges for the residents, the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) said at the recent annual Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi.
21/12/2019
The challenges on market access, circulation of products, and tax in the Vietnamese market are expected to be solved ahead of the European Parliament’s crucial vote for the ratification of the EVFTA scheduled for early 2020.
19/08/2019
The EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement would provide a big impetus to Vietnam's exports to the EU and be key to Vietnamese companies penetrating one of the largest and most lucrative markets in the world.
07/08/2019
As new policies and trade deals change the focus of M&A inflows to Vietnam, the government needs to remove legal barriers and push SOE divestment.
27/06/2019
The Vietnamese economy will grow faster if private companies thrive, but development should be sustained, transparent and secure, heard a meeting on...