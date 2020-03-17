Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:17:55 (GMT +7)

tag
 

europe

tin tức về europe mới nhất

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europeicon
SOCIETY17/03/20200

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe

Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

 
Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread

Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread

icon13/03/20200
Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

icon12/03/20200
Coronavirus in Europe: epidemic or 'infodemic'?icon

Coronavirus in Europe: epidemic or 'infodemic'?

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

Italy suffers losses as the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe, as infections spread to more countries.

Coronavirus: Outbreak spreads in Europe from Italyicon

Coronavirus: Outbreak spreads in Europe from Italy

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Cases have emerged in several countries involving travellers from Italy, but borders remain open.

Flights from nCoV-affected areas to Vietnam suspendedicon

Flights from nCoV-affected areas to Vietnam suspended

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV) has asked airlines to proactively adjust their flight schedules and suspended all flights from coronavirus-affected areas to Vietnam.

Vietnam welcomes record number of foreign visitors in 2019icon

Vietnam welcomes record number of foreign visitors in 2019

TRAVEL
28/12/2019

Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.

European travel firms study tourism cooperation in northern Vietnamicon

European travel firms study tourism cooperation in northern Vietnam

TRAVEL
11/11/2019

A delegation of 40 travel businesses from Europe is paying a visit to the capital city of Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh to study tourism potential.

Paris exhibition celebrates life of Marie-Antoinetteicon

Paris exhibition celebrates life of Marie-Antoinette

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019

Paris show includes contemporary treatment of woman France loved to hate in mangas, fashion and film

Notre Dame car bombing: all-female jihadist cell jailed for failed cathedral attackicon

Notre Dame car bombing: all-female jihadist cell jailed for failed cathedral attack

SOCIETY
15/10/2019

Two women with ties to Islamist militants sentenced to at least 25 years for unsuccessful 2016 atttack

Thousands peacefully protest French IVF law, avoiding repeat of 2013 violenceicon

Thousands peacefully protest French IVF law, avoiding repeat of 2013 violence

SOCIETY
07/10/2019

An estimated 42,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, peacefully demonstrating against a draft law allowing lesbians and single women to conceive children with medical assistance, police said.

Thousands rally in Kiev to protest autonomy plan for eastern Ukraineicon

Thousands rally in Kiev to protest autonomy plan for eastern Ukraine

SOCIETY
07/10/2019

Thousands of people gathered in Kiev’s main square on Sunday to protest against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine’s pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of efforts to end a five-year conflict there.

Europe braces for remnants of record-breaking Hurricane Lorenzoicon

Europe braces for remnants of record-breaking Hurricane Lorenzo

SOCIETY
02/10/2019

Warnings of flash flooding and dangerous high winds have been issued in Europe as remnants of the record-breaking Hurricane Lorenzo approach the continent.

Vietnam strives to hit tourism target ahead of scheduleicon

Vietnam strives to hit tourism target ahead of schedule

TRAVEL
17/07/2019

Vietnam is striving to achieve its goal of welcoming 17.5 – 18 million international tourists by the end of 2019, a year earlier than scheduled.

EVFTA opens new markets for Vietnam steel industryicon

EVFTA opens new markets for Vietnam steel industry

BUSINESS
05/07/2019

The freshly-signed EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help the Vietnamese steel sector expand export markets in Europe, industry insiders said.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 