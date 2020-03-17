europe
tin tức về europe mới nhất
icon
Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
28/02/2020
Italy suffers losses as the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe, as infections spread to more countries.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Cases have emerged in several countries involving travellers from Italy, but borders remain open.
icon SOCIETY
30/01/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV) has asked airlines to proactively adjust their flight schedules and suspended all flights from coronavirus-affected areas to Vietnam.
icon TRAVEL
28/12/2019
Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.
icon TRAVEL
11/11/2019
A delegation of 40 travel businesses from Europe is paying a visit to the capital city of Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh to study tourism potential.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019
Paris show includes contemporary treatment of woman France loved to hate in mangas, fashion and film
icon SOCIETY
15/10/2019
Two women with ties to Islamist militants sentenced to at least 25 years for unsuccessful 2016 atttack
icon SOCIETY
07/10/2019
An estimated 42,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, peacefully demonstrating against a draft law allowing lesbians and single women to conceive children with medical assistance, police said.
icon SOCIETY
07/10/2019
Thousands of people gathered in Kiev’s main square on Sunday to protest against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine’s pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of efforts to end a five-year conflict there.
icon SOCIETY
02/10/2019
Warnings of flash flooding and dangerous high winds have been issued in Europe as remnants of the record-breaking Hurricane Lorenzo approach the continent.
icon TRAVEL
17/07/2019
Vietnam is striving to achieve its goal of welcoming 17.5 – 18 million international tourists by the end of 2019, a year earlier than scheduled.
icon BUSINESS
05/07/2019
The freshly-signed EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help the Vietnamese steel sector expand export markets in Europe, industry insiders said.