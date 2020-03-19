Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 25/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

25/03/2020 16:07:34 (GMT +7)

tag
 

European countries

tin tức về European countries mới nhất

Vietnamese flock home from overseasicon
SOCIETY19/03/20200

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

 
How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?

icon16/03/20200
Vietnam suspends visa waiver for 8 European countries over Covid-19 concerns

Vietnam suspends visa waiver for 8 European countries over Covid-19 concerns

icon10/03/20200
Essex lorry deaths: Ha Tinh police charge seven with organizing, brokering illegal emigrationicon

Essex lorry deaths: Ha Tinh police charge seven with organizing, brokering illegal emigration

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh said on February 20 it has issued decisions to start criminal proceedings against seven suspects on the charge of organizing, brokering illegal emigration under Article 349 of the Penal Code.

European travel agencies explore tourism destinations in Hanoiicon

European travel agencies explore tourism destinations in Hanoi

TRAVEL
13/11/2019

A tourism promotion event was held in Hanoi on November 12 with the participation of 30 travel agencies from ten European countries.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 