european union

tin tức về european union mới nhất

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcyicon
BUSINESS23/03/20200

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

 
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official

icon19/03/20200
Coronavirus: Europe plans full border closure in virus battle

Coronavirus: Europe plans full border closure in virus battle

icon17/03/20200
Vietnam invited to join EU training mission in Central Africa Republicicon

Vietnam invited to join EU training mission in Central Africa Republic

POLITICS
19/02/2020

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles has invited Vietnam to send peacekeeping officers to join the EU training mission in Central Africa Republic.

EVFTA brings chances and challenges to local agricultural productionicon

EVFTA brings chances and challenges to local agricultural production

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The new trade agreement between Viet Nam and the European Union opens many doors for agriculture, according to experts.

Vietnam expects smooth Brexit process: spokeswomanicon

Vietnam expects smooth Brexit process: spokeswoman

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly.

Europe steps up security presence in East Seaicon

Europe steps up security presence in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
19/11/2019

Growing economic interest in the East Sea has led the European Union and its member states to pay more attention to the region, according to an Italian expert. 

Thailand to wrap up domestic consultations on FTA with EUicon

Thailand to wrap up domestic consultations on FTA with EU

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

The Commerce Ministry is preparing to wrap up consultations with relevant agencies and organisations across the country on a proposal to resume free-trade talks with the European Union.

EU-funded project helps record Vietnam’s rich historyicon

EU-funded project helps record Vietnam’s rich history

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

A project on historical studies and digitalizing Vietnamese social science documents (Vietnamica) sponsored by the European Union was launched on November 4, expecting to help understand and record the rich history of Vietnam.

EU ready to resume trade talks with Thailandicon

EU ready to resume trade talks with Thailand

BUSINESS
17/10/2019

The European Union (EU) on October 15 announced a plan to resume free trade agreement with Thailand, which has been suspended since 2014.

Thousands rally in Kiev to protest autonomy plan for eastern Ukraineicon

Thousands rally in Kiev to protest autonomy plan for eastern Ukraine

SOCIETY
07/10/2019

Thousands of people gathered in Kiev’s main square on Sunday to protest against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine’s pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of efforts to end a five-year conflict there.

Cambodia to raise minimum wage for textiles, footwear workersicon

Cambodia to raise minimum wage for textiles, footwear workers

SOCIETY
21/09/2019

Cambodia has decided to raise the minimum wage for workers in the textiles and footwear industries to 190 USD per month, an increase of 4.4 percent, from next year.

HCM City wants to cooperate with European businesses in smart cityicon

HCM City wants to cooperate with European businesses in smart city

BUSINESS
12/07/2019

Ho Chi Minh City is keen to cooperate with European businesses in building a smart city, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen has said.

EVFTA to sustainably boost Vietnam’s wood exports to EUicon

EVFTA to sustainably boost Vietnam’s wood exports to EU

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

Vietnam and the European Union (EU) last week signed a landmark free trade deal that will slash tariffs on almost all goods, including wood and timber products.

EVFTA puts pressure on Vietnamese firms to better competitivenessicon

EVFTA puts pressure on Vietnamese firms to better competitiveness

BUSINESS
01/07/2019

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to put pressure on Vietnamese enterprises to increase their competitiveness in order to make inroads into the European market.

EVFTA - a lever for Vietnam’s economic growthicon

EVFTA - a lever for Vietnam’s economic growth

BUSINESS
01/07/2019

The signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in Hanoi on June 30 after six years of negotiation is expected to serve as a lever for the growth of Vietnam’s economy and business community.

EVFTA to help improve Vietnam’s competitiveness: researchericon

EVFTA to help improve Vietnam’s competitiveness: researcher

BUSINESS
01/07/2019

The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will help increase the competitiveness of Vietnam as well local enterprises and commodities, said Pham Tat Thang, a senior researcher at the Vietnam Trade Research Institute.

Vietnam reasserts to realise int’l commitments on labouricon

Vietnam reasserts to realise int’l commitments on labour

POLITICS
23/06/2019

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung paid a working visit to the EU and Belgium on June 20-21 to speed up the signing of the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement.

 
 
