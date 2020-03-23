european union
tin tức về european union mới nhất
Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.
19/02/2020
The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles has invited Vietnam to send peacekeeping officers to join the EU training mission in Central Africa Republic.
17/02/2020
The new trade agreement between Viet Nam and the European Union opens many doors for agriculture, according to experts.
07/02/2020
Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly.
19/11/2019
Growing economic interest in the East Sea has led the European Union and its member states to pay more attention to the region, according to an Italian expert.
12/11/2019
The Commerce Ministry is preparing to wrap up consultations with relevant agencies and organisations across the country on a proposal to resume free-trade talks with the European Union.
06/11/2019
A project on historical studies and digitalizing Vietnamese social science documents (Vietnamica) sponsored by the European Union was launched on November 4, expecting to help understand and record the rich history of Vietnam.
17/10/2019
The European Union (EU) on October 15 announced a plan to resume free trade agreement with Thailand, which has been suspended since 2014.
07/10/2019
Thousands of people gathered in Kiev’s main square on Sunday to protest against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine’s pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of efforts to end a five-year conflict there.
21/09/2019
Cambodia has decided to raise the minimum wage for workers in the textiles and footwear industries to 190 USD per month, an increase of 4.4 percent, from next year.
12/07/2019
Ho Chi Minh City is keen to cooperate with European businesses in building a smart city, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen has said.
04/07/2019
Vietnam and the European Union (EU) last week signed a landmark free trade deal that will slash tariffs on almost all goods, including wood and timber products.
01/07/2019
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to put pressure on Vietnamese enterprises to increase their competitiveness in order to make inroads into the European market.
01/07/2019
The signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in Hanoi on June 30 after six years of negotiation is expected to serve as a lever for the growth of Vietnam’s economy and business community.
01/07/2019
The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will help increase the competitiveness of Vietnam as well local enterprises and commodities, said Pham Tat Thang, a senior researcher at the Vietnam Trade Research Institute.
23/06/2019
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung paid a working visit to the EU and Belgium on June 20-21 to speed up the signing of the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement.