exchange rate
tin tức về exchange rate mới nhất
icon
The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.
icon BUSINESS
19/02/2020
SSI Research says the financial market in 2020 will be unpredictable and much less active than the forecasts released at the end of 2019.
icon BUSINESS
10/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has many times affirmed that Vietnam has no intention of devaluing the local currency to gain advantages in trade with its partners.
icon BUSINESS
09/02/2020
The official dong/dollar exchange rate announced by SBV reached a peak of VND23,206 per dollar on February 4, an increase of VND36 per dollar compared with the time before Tet.
icon BUSINESS
03/02/2020
Vietnam plans to buy more electricity from neighbouring countries, but a big loss of VND3.09 trillion is pending.
icon BUSINESS
28/01/2020
As one of the fastest-growing economies, Vietnam still needs to reduce regulatory burdens and promote economic integration to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals through 2030.
icon BUSINESS
21/01/2020
Vietnam is one of 10 countries in the latest watchlist for currency manipulation released by the US Treasury Department.
icon BUSINESS
19/01/2020
The Vietnamese dong (VND) would average just slightly weaker by around 1 percent to VND23,475/USD in 2020 due mainly to an predicted decrease in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and higher imports.
icon BUSINESS
25/12/2019
The BIDV’s sale of shares to South Korean investor, the technology upgrading race among banks and a series of moves taken by the central bank are the highlights of 2019.
icon BUSINESS
20/12/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) bought a record high amount of foreign currencies this year. The same is expected in 2020.
icon BUSINESS
18/12/2019
When the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) late last week slashed the dollar purchase price, the greenback prices quoted by commercial banks were adjusted immediately.
icon BUSINESS
15/11/2019
The international and domestic forex markets have seen many unexpected movements recently.
icon BUSINESS
14/11/2019
Vietnam’s forex reserves had reached $73 billion, equal to the value of 14 weeks of imports, as of October 31.
icon BUSINESS
13/10/2019
The level of dollarization of an economy is based on the ratio of foreign currency deposits to total money supply (M2), or total deposits; and the ratio of outstanding foreign currency loans to M2, or total outstanding loans.
icon BUSINESS
10/10/2019
The central bank believes that for an open economy like Vietnam, the sharp devaluation of the local currency will not help boost exports, but will do more harm than good.
icon BUSINESS
30/09/2019
Applauding the State Bank of Vietnam’s move to cut the prime interest rate, experts said the 0.25 percentage point cut, however, is relatively modest.
icon BUSINESS
29/09/2019
After two big purchases of foreign currencies in the first four months of the year and from July until now, Vietnam’s forex reserves reached the highest level, now at $70 billion.
icon BUSINESS
03/09/2019
Businesses are optimistic about the prospects of the two largest export markets, the US and China, after the Chinese yuan for the first time fell from the ‘red line’ since 2008 to 6,9225 yuan per dollar.