Hoang A Sang is one of the artists taking part in the ongoing 'Painting Auction Fighting COVID-19' online charity event.
icon FEATURE
07/03/2020
After being impressed by the Vietnamese people living in northern Virginia in the US in the early 1990s, Charles Daniel Hambleton, a native of the state, visited Vietnam for the first time.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020
Father and daughter artists Nguyen Duc Sang and Nguyen Thuy Duong are displaying their oil-lacquer paintings together for the first time in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020
An exhibition featuring different angles of life through a deck of tarot cards will open in central Hanoi early next week.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2020
The South Korean Cultural Centre exhibited folk paintings for the first time in Vietnam from February 19 to 25 at the cultural centre in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/02/2020
Artist Vu Dinh Tuan is displaying his miniature paintings for the first time at an exhibition which opened in Hanoi on February 19.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020
An installation exhibition entitled Nước Xanh Non Biếc (Blue River Green Mountain) at the French cultural centre L'Espace is the result of artist Le Giang's three-month residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/02/2020
A solo exhibition of French artist François Andes, curated by Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, will be held at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC from February 14 to March 28.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020
Students of the Vietnam Fine Arts University are showcasing their silk paintings at an exhibition at AGOhub studio in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020
Hanoi-born photographer Phuong Hoang is holding an exhibition combining photos, texts and objects at Matca Space for Photography in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/01/2020
An exhibition featuring silk paintings by students of the Vietnam Fine Arts University will be held at AGOhub from 5pm on Saturday, February 1.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020
Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020
A poster entitled Eternal Spring is part of an art exhibition held by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts (VNAM) on the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/01/2020
When his parents gave him a book that taught him how to fold paper into dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures at the age of seven, Nguyen Hung Cuong found his passion – origami.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/01/2020
The Vietnamese Women’s Museum is hosting a spring celebration inspired by áo dài (traditional long dress) and flowers, including a fashion show, exhibition and other activities honouring traditional cultural values.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020
Hanoi-native Pham Tran Quan is displaying his paintings at an exhibition entitled Phận Phố (Street).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/01/2020
Sculptor Ta Quang Bao seemed calm talking to friends and acquaintances at the opening of a recent exhibition, but deep down he was hiding strong emotions at the start of his first solo show.