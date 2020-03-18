Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Exhibition

tin tức về Exhibition mới nhất

Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himselficon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS18/03/20200

Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself

Hoang A Sang is one of the artists taking part in the ongoing 'Painting Auction Fighting COVID-19' online charity event.

 
Exhibition on traditional lacquer art opens in Hanoi

Exhibition on traditional lacquer art opens in Hanoi

icon11/03/20200
Cine-concert program combines animations with live music

Cine-concert program combines animations with live music

icon10/03/20200
American painter tells colourful stories of Vietnamicon

American painter tells colourful stories of Vietnam

FEATURE
07/03/2020

After being impressed by the Vietnamese people living in northern Virginia in the US in the early 1990s, Charles Daniel Hambleton, a native of the state, visited Vietnam for the first time.

Father and daughter display paintings togethericon

Father and daughter display paintings together

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

Father and daughter artists Nguyen Duc Sang and Nguyen Thuy Duong are displaying their oil-lacquer paintings together for the first time in Hanoi.

Paintings featuring angles of life through tarot cards to go on showicon

Paintings featuring angles of life through tarot cards to go on show

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

An exhibition featuring different angles of life through a deck of tarot cards will open in central Hanoi early next week.

South Korean association seeks to spread love for folk paintingsicon

South Korean association seeks to spread love for folk paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2020

The South Korean Cultural Centre exhibited folk paintings for the first time in Vietnam from February 19 to 25 at the cultural centre in Hanoi.

Artist shows off miniature paintingsicon

Artist shows off miniature paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/02/2020

Artist Vu Dinh Tuan is displaying his miniature paintings for the first time at an exhibition which opened in Hanoi on February 19. 

Artist explores relationship between past and present through colonial articon

Artist explores relationship between past and present through colonial art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020

An installation exhibition entitled Nước Xanh Non Biếc (Blue River Green Mountain) at the French cultural centre L'Espace is the result of artist Le Giang's three-month residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris.

French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMCicon

French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/02/2020

A solo exhibition of French artist François Andes, curated by Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, will be held at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC from February 14 to March 28.

Exhibition displays art made from old clothicon

Exhibition displays art made from old cloth

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Artist Vo Tran Chau's largest solo exhibition will open in HCM City on February 14.

Fine arts students showcase silk paintingsicon

Fine arts students showcase silk paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020

Students of the Vietnam Fine Arts University are showcasing their silk paintings at an exhibition at AGOhub studio in Hanoi.

Photographer Phuong Hoang holds exhibition in Hanoiicon

Photographer Phuong Hoang holds exhibition in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020

Hanoi-born photographer Phuong Hoang is holding an exhibition combining photos, texts and objects at Matca Space for Photography in Hanoi.

Fine arts students debut works on silkicon

Fine arts students debut works on silk

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/01/2020

An exhibition featuring silk paintings by students of the Vietnam Fine Arts University will be held at AGOhub from 5pm on Saturday, February 1.

Bo Da Pagoda’s woodblocks on display in Bac Giangicon

Bo Da Pagoda’s woodblocks on display in Bac Giang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020

Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.

Exhibition highlights the Party's achievementsicon

Exhibition highlights the Party's achievements

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020

A poster entitled Eternal Spring is part of an art exhibition held by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts (VNAM) on the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).

Turning traditional paper into works of articon

Turning traditional paper into works of art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/01/2020

When his parents gave him a book that taught him how to fold paper into dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures at the age of seven, Nguyen Hung Cuong found his passion – origami.

Traditional ao dai in the spotlighticon

Traditional ao dai in the spotlight

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/01/2020

The Vietnamese Women’s Museum is hosting a spring celebration inspired by áo dài (traditional long dress) and flowers, including a fashion show, exhibition and other activities honouring traditional cultural values.

Hanoi-native artist paints Hanoi streetsicon

Hanoi-native artist paints Hanoi streets

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020

Hanoi-native Pham Tran Quan is displaying his paintings at an exhibition entitled Phận Phố (Street).

Exhibition displays life of a monument makericon

Exhibition displays life of a monument maker

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/01/2020

Sculptor Ta Quang Bao seemed calm talking to friends and acquaintances at the opening of a recent exhibition, but deep down he was hiding strong emotions at the start of his first solo show.

 
 
