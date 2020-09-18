Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
exhibitions

tin tức về exhibitions mới nhất

Exhibition showcases sculptures by artists from big cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS18/09/20200

Exhibition showcases sculptures by artists from big cities

Thirty-two sculpture artists from Hanoi and HCM City will showcase their works at an exhibition in the centre of Hanoi from Friday to October 18.

 
Popular Japanese ehon characters arrive in Hanoi

Popular Japanese ehon characters arrive in Hanoi

05/09/2020
Exhibition tells Vietnam's path to independence

Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence

03/09/2020
HCM City: The Factory hosts two art exhibitions

HCM City: The Factory hosts two art exhibitions

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

Two exhibitions by a group of young artists are on display at HCM City’s The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.

Established artist goes outside his comfort zone to draw women

Established artist goes outside his comfort zone to draw women

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020

Artist Pham Huy Thong's open studio last month displayed paintings he made in 2019. The event drew many visitors to come viewing his new work.

HCM City International Music Festival opens

HCM City International Music Festival opens

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019

The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.

Paris exhibition celebrates life of Marie-Antoinette

Paris exhibition celebrates life of Marie-Antoinette

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019

Paris show includes contemporary treatment of woman France loved to hate in mangas, fashion and film

Hanoi's Old Quarter hosts strings of events for Liberation Day celebration

Hanoi’s Old Quarter hosts strings of events for Liberation Day celebration

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/10/2019

The moments when Hanoi was liberated on October 10, 1954 are being revived through a programme entitled ‘Memory of Hanoi – 65 Years’, which started on October 5 in the capital’s Old Quarter.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
