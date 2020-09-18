exhibitions
tin tức về exhibitions mới nhất
Thirty-two sculpture artists from Hanoi and HCM City will showcase their works at an exhibition in the centre of Hanoi from Friday to October 18.
19/02/2020
Two exhibitions by a group of young artists are on display at HCM City’s The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.
06/02/2020
Artist Pham Huy Thong's open studio last month displayed paintings he made in 2019. The event drew many visitors to come viewing his new work.
15/12/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.
15/10/2019
Paris show includes contemporary treatment of woman France loved to hate in mangas, fashion and film
06/10/2019
The moments when Hanoi was liberated on October 10, 1954 are being revived through a programme entitled ‘Memory of Hanoi – 65 Years’, which started on October 5 in the capital’s Old Quarter.