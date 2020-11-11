Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam among leading destinations for expats to liveicon
TRAVEL11/11/20200

Vietnam among leading destinations for expats to live

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of the 10 best countries for expats to live in, with Vietnam ranked in 10th place.

 
HCM City ranks among top 10 cheapest cities for foreigners

HCM City ranks among top 10 cheapest cities for foreigners

icon08/11/20200
Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30

icon31/10/20200
Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreignersicon

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners

SOCIETY
03/09/2020

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expatsicon

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats

SOCIETY
20/04/2020

The messages have caught public attention and been widely shared over the last few days.

Vietnam parliament requests building law on expatsicon

Vietnam parliament requests building law on expats

POLITICS
13/11/2019

The number of expats in Vietnam rose from 72,172 in 2013 to 88,845 in 2018, the majority of whom are holding key positions, including manager, CEO and technician.

Vietnam among top ten countries for expats: HSBCicon

Vietnam among top ten countries for expats: HSBC

SOCIETY
14/10/2019

Vietnam ranks 10th among best destinations for expatriate workers to live and work, according to HSBC’s Expat 2019 Global Report released recently.

Vietnam voted second-best destination for expats in 2019icon

Vietnam voted second-best destination for expats in 2019

VIDEO
13/10/2019

Vietnam was voted as the second-best destination for expats to live and work in 2019, revealed the latest Expat Insider survey published by InterNations.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
