export-import

tin tức về export-import mới nhất

No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

 
Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

COVID-19 an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to change course

COVID-19 an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to change course

01/03/2020

COVID-19 makes a reasonable time for businesses to kick off new ideas and get together to come over the hairy problem.

Drug price hikes in US threaten the same in Vietnam?

Drug price hikes in US threaten the same in Vietnam?

06/01/2020

Pfizer, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline are reported to plan increasing drug prices in the US in 2020, triggering public concerns over a similar hike in Vietnam.

VN's pharmaceutical import turnover may reach $3 billion by end of year

VN's pharmaceutical import turnover may reach $3 billion by end of year

18/11/2019

With the average pharmaceutical import turnover of $245 million per month, the figure of the whole year of 2019 may reach $3 billion, equaling 50 per cent of the whole scale of the market.  

 
 
