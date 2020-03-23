export-import
tin tức về export-import mới nhất
While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic
01/03/2020
COVID-19 makes a reasonable time for businesses to kick off new ideas and get together to come over the hairy problem.
06/01/2020
Pfizer, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline are reported to plan increasing drug prices in the US in 2020, triggering public concerns over a similar hike in Vietnam.
18/11/2019
With the average pharmaceutical import turnover of $245 million per month, the figure of the whole year of 2019 may reach $3 billion, equaling 50 per cent of the whole scale of the market.