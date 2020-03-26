Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containersicon
BUSINESS20 giờ trước0

Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products

VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products

icon26/03/20200
Food processors thinking outside the box for sales

Food processors thinking outside the box for sales

icon04/03/20200
Exporting to all four cornersicon

Exporting to all four corners

FEATURE
23/02/2020

Many local SMEs have seen exports surge after teaming up with global e-commerce platforms.

Vietnam reports trade deficit of 100 million USD in Januaryicon

Vietnam reports trade deficit of 100 million USD in January

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$100 million in January, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Export figures underpin strong 2019 for Vietnamicon

Export figures underpin strong 2019 for Vietnam

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Key indicators on industry, trade, integration, and administrative reform reached and exceeded the plan for 2019, illustrating strong momentum for 2020 and beyond.

Vietnam's export of main agricultural products down 5.3% in 2019icon

Vietnam's export of main agricultural products down 5.3% in 2019

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VN forestry export expected to hit record $11.3 billion in 2019icon

VN forestry export expected to hit record $11.3 billion in 2019

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

The forestry sector expects to earn an estimated 11.3 billion USD from exports this year, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

Vietnam looks to boost ICT, focusing on domestic firmsicon

Vietnam looks to boost ICT, focusing on domestic firms

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

Vietnam is seeking to develop its information and communications technology industry (ICT) with a focus on domestic firms to make it a key economic sector in the next decade, according to experts.

Vietnam's export of timber and wood products exceeds US$9 billionicon

Vietnam's export of timber and wood products exceeds US$9 billion

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

The export of timber and wood products has exceeded the US$9 billion mark for the first time during the first 11 months of the year, according statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Customs departments tighten supervision on foreign investmenticon

Customs departments tighten supervision on foreign investment

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

Customs departments are keeping a close watch on investment shifts from foreign countries, especially China, into Vietnam to prevent product origin fraud and illegal transshipments.

Southeast Asian furniture industry seeks to achieve prosperity togethericon

Southeast Asian furniture industry seeks to achieve prosperity together

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

Furniture companies and industries in Southeast Asia should pool their strengths and enhance co-operation to achieve prosperity and sustainability, a forum heard in HCM City on Wednesday.

Vietnam tries to get US export licence for avocadosicon

Vietnam tries to get US export licence for avocados

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

Vietnam is in the process of getting a licence to export avocado to the US, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in the US.

Nine-month export revenue picks up 8.2 percenticon

Nine-month export revenue picks up 8.2 percent

VIDEO
02/10/2019

Vietnam exported 194.3 billion USD worth of products in the first nine months of the year, a year-on-year surge of 8.2 percent.

Indonesia accelerates plan to export electricity to Malaysiaicon

Indonesia accelerates plan to export electricity to Malaysia

BUSINESS
27/09/2019

The Indonesian state-owned electricity company PLN yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with its Malaysian counterpart, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to begin a feasibility study on exporting 600MW of power to the neighbouring country.

Vietnam keeps goal of export value growth at 7.5 percent in 2019icon

Vietnam keeps goal of export value growth at 7.5 percent in 2019

VIDEO
20/08/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade would not adjust its import and export goals despite current difficulties.

Vietnam remains sanguine about prospects for trade in second halficon

Vietnam remains sanguine about prospects for trade in second half

BUSINESS
08/07/2019

Domestic businesses should stay alert and be proactive in finding new advantages while improving their competitiveness in order to seize opportunities to boost exports in the remaining months of the year amid the escalating US-China trade tensions.

 
 
