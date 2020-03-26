export
Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FEATURE
23/02/2020
Many local SMEs have seen exports surge after teaming up with global e-commerce platforms.
BUSINESS
03/02/2020
Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$100 million in January, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
BUSINESS
06/01/2020
Key indicators on industry, trade, integration, and administrative reform reached and exceeded the plan for 2019, illustrating strong momentum for 2020 and beyond.
BUSINESS
06/01/2020
The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
BUSINESS
20/12/2019
The forestry sector expects to earn an estimated 11.3 billion USD from exports this year, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019
Vietnam is seeking to develop its information and communications technology industry (ICT) with a focus on domestic firms to make it a key economic sector in the next decade, according to experts.
BUSINESS
16/12/2019
The export of timber and wood products has exceeded the US$9 billion mark for the first time during the first 11 months of the year, according statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
BUSINESS
03/12/2019
Customs departments are keeping a close watch on investment shifts from foreign countries, especially China, into Vietnam to prevent product origin fraud and illegal transshipments.
BUSINESS
28/11/2019
Furniture companies and industries in Southeast Asia should pool their strengths and enhance co-operation to achieve prosperity and sustainability, a forum heard in HCM City on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
08/10/2019
Vietnam is in the process of getting a licence to export avocado to the US, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in the US.
VIDEO
02/10/2019
Vietnam exported 194.3 billion USD worth of products in the first nine months of the year, a year-on-year surge of 8.2 percent.
BUSINESS
27/09/2019
The Indonesian state-owned electricity company PLN yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with its Malaysian counterpart, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to begin a feasibility study on exporting 600MW of power to the neighbouring country.
VIDEO
20/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade would not adjust its import and export goals despite current difficulties.
BUSINESS
08/07/2019
Domestic businesses should stay alert and be proactive in finding new advantages while improving their competitiveness in order to seize opportunities to boost exports in the remaining months of the year amid the escalating US-China trade tensions.