export to china

tin tức về export to china mới nhất

Congestion at border gates, seaports stalls transport of farm exportsicon
FEATURE1 giờ trước0

Congestion at border gates, seaports stalls transport of farm exports

Farm exports experienced a tough year in 2021 due to continued congestion at border gates. Despite this, agricultural produce still reached export turnover of $47 billion for the year.
 
Vietnam container truck drivers suspended from entering China

Vietnam container truck drivers suspended from entering China

icon18 giờ trước0
When will congestion at Vietnam-China border gates end?

When will congestion at Vietnam-China border gates end?

icon21 giờ trước0
5,500 container trucks carrying farm produce stuck at northern border gatesicon

5,500 container trucks carrying farm produce stuck at northern border gates

BUSINESS
14/12/2021
As China has tightened its anti-Covid measures, some 4,000 container trucks carrying agricultural products have been stuck at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son and 1,500 others at the Mong Cai Border Gate in Quang Ninh Province.
Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fallicon

Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall

BUSINESS
30/05/2020
Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.
Export of agricultural products to China show positive signs, says businessesicon

Export of agricultural products to China show positive signs, says businesses

BUSINESS
26/03/2020
Trade and customs clearance for agricultural products at the border with China are slowly returning to normal due to strict regulations to prevent a further outbreak of COVID-19.  
Coronavirus might affect exports to China: ministryicon

Coronavirus might affect exports to China: ministry

BUSINESS
31/01/2020
The Import-Export Department is keeping a close watch on the development of the coronavirus, urging firms to prepare for negative impacts of the epidemic on exports to China.  
VN firms urged to monitor exports to Chinaicon

VN firms urged to monitor exports to China

BUSINESS
08/01/2020
The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Vietnamese firms struggle to export more farm produce to Chinaicon

Vietnamese firms struggle to export more farm produce to China

BUSINESS
12/11/2019
China has set comprehensive policies on importing farm produce, but Vietnam’s exports to the market remain below expectation.
State agencies try to rescue seafood exports to Chinaicon

State agencies try to rescue seafood exports to China

BUSINESS
10/11/2019
Vietnamese export companies are seeing their seafood products stuck on the way to China at Mong Cai border gate in Quang Ninh province.
Vietnam sets plan to build stable export market in Chinaicon

Vietnam sets plan to build stable export market in China

BUSINESS
15/09/2019
China is the largest export market of Vietnam, accounting for 27 per cent of the country’s total export turnover.
Vietnamese exports rise, but not because of trade war: economisticon

Vietnamese exports rise, but not because of trade war: economist

BUSINESS
22/08/2019
Vietnam’s economy has been better off over the last three years with exports growing rapidly.
Vietnam acts with composure amid yuan devaluationicon

Vietnam acts with composure amid yuan devaluation

BUSINESS
22/08/2019
Since China is Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, the sharp yuan devaluation will affect Vietnam’s imports and exports with China.
Vietnamese farmers' exports to China face uphill battleicon

Vietnamese farmers' exports to China face uphill battle

BUSINESS
12/07/2019
Though they were warned beforehand, farmers are still unable to satisfy requirements, and their produce has been rejected by China.  
Vietnam still reliant on China for exportsicon

Vietnam still reliant on China for exports

BUSINESS
23/04/2019
Growth of Vietnam’s export revenue through formal channels to China was higher than its import revenue growth from the northern neighbor last year, at 16.6% versus 11.7%. 
 
 
