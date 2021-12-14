export to china
tin tức về export to china mới nhất
Farm exports experienced a tough year in 2021 due to continued congestion at border gates. Despite this, agricultural produce still reached export turnover of $47 billion for the year.
14/12/2021
As China has tightened its anti-Covid measures, some 4,000 container trucks carrying agricultural products have been stuck at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son and 1,500 others at the Mong Cai Border Gate in Quang Ninh Province.
30/05/2020
Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.
26/03/2020
Trade and customs clearance for agricultural products at the border with China are slowly returning to normal due to strict regulations to prevent a further outbreak of COVID-19.
31/01/2020
The Import-Export Department is keeping a close watch on the development of the coronavirus, urging firms to prepare for negative impacts of the epidemic on exports to China.
08/01/2020
The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.
12/11/2019
China has set comprehensive policies on importing farm produce, but Vietnam’s exports to the market remain below expectation.
10/11/2019
Vietnamese export companies are seeing their seafood products stuck on the way to China at Mong Cai border gate in Quang Ninh province.
15/09/2019
China is the largest export market of Vietnam, accounting for 27 per cent of the country’s total export turnover.
22/08/2019
Vietnam’s economy has been better off over the last three years with exports growing rapidly.
22/08/2019
Since China is Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, the sharp yuan devaluation will affect Vietnam’s imports and exports with China.
12/07/2019
Though they were warned beforehand, farmers are still unable to satisfy requirements, and their produce has been rejected by China.
23/04/2019
Growth of Vietnam’s export revenue through formal channels to China was higher than its import revenue growth from the northern neighbor last year, at 16.6% versus 11.7%.