export turnover

tin tức về export turnover mới nhất

Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayedicon
BUSINESS01/04/20200

Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

 
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?

icon20/03/20200
Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce

icon19/03/20200
Vietnam vows to obtain $300 billion in export turnovericon

Vietnam vows to obtain $300 billion in export turnover

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

The Prime Minister has set the goal of exporting $300 billion worth of products this year, but with the coronavirus outbreak, this proves to be an impossible mission.

The path to $500 billion import/export turnovericon

The path to $500 billion import/export turnover

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Just within five years, from 2015 to 2019, Vietnam’s import/export turnover reached $2.106 trillion, which was higher than the total import/export turnover of the 15 years before.

Vietnam needs more input materials to export more cashew nutsicon

Vietnam needs more input materials to export more cashew nuts

BUSINESS
02/02/2020

Vietnam is among the world’s top cashew nut exporters, but it still cannot control the material supply sources.

Pepper price to remain low this yearicon

Pepper price to remain low this year

BUSINESS
28/01/2020

Pepper prices this year are unlikely to recover after a strong reduction in 2019 due to abundant supply.

Textile and garment companies need more orders for 2020icon

Textile and garment companies need more orders for 2020

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

The number of orders that textile and garment companies have received for 2020 is just equal to 80 percent of that in the same period last year.

Vietnam targets US$4 billion from cashew exports in 2020icon

Vietnam targets US$4 billion from cashew exports in 2020

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Vietnam’s cashew sector aims to earn 4 billion USD in export turnover in 2020.

Coffee sector targets $6 billion in export turnover in 2020icon

Coffee sector targets $6 billion in export turnover in 2020

BUSINESS
21/12/2019

With the Vietnamese coffee industry currently exporting to 80 countries and territories globally, the sector has already stated its ambitions to reach an export turnover of 6 billion USD in 2020.

China tightens control over farm imports, Vietnamese farmers suffericon

China tightens control over farm imports, Vietnamese farmers suffer

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Prices of Vietnamese fruit such as dragon fruit, durian, passion fruit, and jackfruit have fallen sharply as a result of the new Chinese policy on tightening control over farm imports.

VN textile and garment industry may fail to reach $40 billion targeticon

VN textile and garment industry may fail to reach $40 billion target

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

The target of exporting $40 billion worth of textiles and garments this year may be unattainable.

Vietnam's catfish export price dropsicon

Vietnam's catfish export price drops

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The catfish price has been decreasing sharply this year after two years of staying at high levels.

Vietnam’s catfish now has to compete fiercely in world marketicon

Vietnam’s catfish now has to compete fiercely in world market

BUSINESS
01/12/2019

Vietnam is no longer the only catfish producer and exporter in the world and now has to compete with many rivals, including Indonesia, India and China.

FIEs still dominate Vietnam’s exportsicon

FIEs still dominate Vietnam’s exports

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

Vietnam’s import and export value has exceeded $400 billion and is moving towards the $500 billion threshold. 

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020icon

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

Vietnam expects to see spectacular export growth rate in 2019 despite influences from the US-China trade war, but the government has decided to maintain the same export target for 2020.

Vietnam strives to boost exports to ASEANicon

Vietnam strives to boost exports to ASEAN

BUSINESS
03/11/2019

Though ASEAN is an open market for Vietnam, it has not been easy to export products to the large market.

Vietnam export growth brings risk of charge of currency manipulationicon

Vietnam export growth brings risk of charge of currency manipulation

BUSINESS
02/11/2019

Increasing exports to the US, Vietnam is a step closer to the risk of alleged monetary manipulation as US President Trump tries to reach a trade agreement with China at a negotiation round this October.

Vietnam's exports to US soar, but risks existicon

Vietnam's exports to US soar, but risks exist

BUSINESS
26/10/2019

With a growth rate of 34 percent, or $10.9 billion, Vietnam has jumped from 12th to 7th among the leading suppliers to the US market.

Vietnam’s GDP growing well despite global tensionsicon

Vietnam’s GDP growing well despite global tensions

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

Vietnam is predicted to obtain the highest GDP growth rate in the region, but it is exposed to risks from the effects of global economic tensions.

 
 
