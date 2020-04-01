export turnover
Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.
14/02/2020
The Prime Minister has set the goal of exporting $300 billion worth of products this year, but with the coronavirus outbreak, this proves to be an impossible mission.
10/02/2020
Just within five years, from 2015 to 2019, Vietnam’s import/export turnover reached $2.106 trillion, which was higher than the total import/export turnover of the 15 years before.
02/02/2020
Vietnam is among the world’s top cashew nut exporters, but it still cannot control the material supply sources.
28/01/2020
Pepper prices this year are unlikely to recover after a strong reduction in 2019 due to abundant supply.
07/01/2020
The number of orders that textile and garment companies have received for 2020 is just equal to 80 percent of that in the same period last year.
23/12/2019
Vietnam’s cashew sector aims to earn 4 billion USD in export turnover in 2020.
21/12/2019
With the Vietnamese coffee industry currently exporting to 80 countries and territories globally, the sector has already stated its ambitions to reach an export turnover of 6 billion USD in 2020.
17/12/2019
Prices of Vietnamese fruit such as dragon fruit, durian, passion fruit, and jackfruit have fallen sharply as a result of the new Chinese policy on tightening control over farm imports.
10/12/2019
The target of exporting $40 billion worth of textiles and garments this year may be unattainable.
04/12/2019
The catfish price has been decreasing sharply this year after two years of staying at high levels.
01/12/2019
Vietnam is no longer the only catfish producer and exporter in the world and now has to compete with many rivals, including Indonesia, India and China.
23/11/2019
Vietnam’s import and export value has exceeded $400 billion and is moving towards the $500 billion threshold.
20/11/2019
Vietnam expects to see spectacular export growth rate in 2019 despite influences from the US-China trade war, but the government has decided to maintain the same export target for 2020.
03/11/2019
Though ASEAN is an open market for Vietnam, it has not been easy to export products to the large market.
02/11/2019
Increasing exports to the US, Vietnam is a step closer to the risk of alleged monetary manipulation as US President Trump tries to reach a trade agreement with China at a negotiation round this October.
26/10/2019
With a growth rate of 34 percent, or $10.9 billion, Vietnam has jumped from 12th to 7th among the leading suppliers to the US market.
12/10/2019
Vietnam is predicted to obtain the highest GDP growth rate in the region, but it is exposed to risks from the effects of global economic tensions.