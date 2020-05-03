exports
Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.
icon BUSINESS
05/02/2020
Vietnam’s exports are forecast to plunge in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
icon BUSINESS
23/01/2020
The move is intended for Iranian businessmen and traders to become acquainted with the business potential of Vietnam and having more vigorous presence in this market.
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The Philippines and China, Vietnam’s two major rice export markets, may reduce rice imports in 2020.
icon POLITICS
15/12/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.
icon POLITICS
14/12/2019
icon BUSINESS
22/11/2019
The US-China trade war may be behind such a record figure.
icon BUSINESS
11/11/2019
A slowdown in export growth of the foreign-invested sector could have a negative impact on Vietnam’s economy in 2020, according to SSI Securities Corporation, Vietnam’s largest brokerage house.
icon VIDEO
25/07/2019
Vietnam has exported to Japan its first batch of 8.1 kilograms of watermelon seeds, produced by farmers in the Mekong Delta province Hau Giang.
icon BUSINESS
26/06/2019
Vietnam, with its highly open economy, is facing many risks from the US-China trade war which has not shown any sign of easing, experts said at a workshop in HCM City on June 25 on the impacts of the trade war.