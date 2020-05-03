Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/05/2020 01:06:07 (GMT +7)

tag
 

exports

tin tức về exports mới nhất

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exportsicon
BUSINESS03/05/20200

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

 
11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1

icon27/04/20200
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU

icon18/04/20200
Vietnam’s exports forecast to plunge in Q1icon

Vietnam’s exports forecast to plunge in Q1

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Vietnam’s exports are forecast to plunge in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Iran plans to promote investments in Vietnamicon

Iran plans to promote investments in Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

The move is intended for Iranian businessmen and traders to become acquainted with the business potential of Vietnam and having more vigorous presence in this market.

Vietnam’s rice sector forecast to face difficulties in 2020icon

Vietnam’s rice sector forecast to face difficulties in 2020

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The Philippines and China, Vietnam’s two major rice export markets, may reduce rice imports in 2020.

VN top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Ministericon

VN top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister

POLITICS
15/12/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.

Top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Ministericon

Top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister

POLITICS
14/12/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.

Vietnam Jan-Oct trade deficit with China hits record high of US$29 billionicon

Vietnam Jan-Oct trade deficit with China hits record high of US$29 billion

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

The US-China trade war may be behind such a record figure.

Slowdown in FDI’s export growth to impact Vietnam’s economy in 2020icon

Slowdown in FDI’s export growth to impact Vietnam’s economy in 2020

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

A slowdown in export growth of the foreign-invested sector could have a negative impact on Vietnam’s economy in 2020, according to SSI Securities Corporation, Vietnam’s largest brokerage house.

Vietnamese watermelon seeds exported to Japan for first timeicon

Vietnamese watermelon seeds exported to Japan for first time

VIDEO
25/07/2019

Vietnam has exported to Japan its first batch of 8.1 kilograms of watermelon seeds, produced by farmers in the Mekong Delta province Hau Giang.

Vietnamese firms face high risks from US-China trade waricon

Vietnamese firms face high risks from US-China trade war

BUSINESS
26/06/2019

Vietnam, with its highly open economy, is facing many risks from the US-China trade war which has not shown any sign of easing, experts said at a workshop in HCM City on June 25 on the impacts of the trade war.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 