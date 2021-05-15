 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vợ chồng tỷ phú Bill Gates ly hôn
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/05/2021 12:30:32 (GMT +7)

tag
 

expressway

tin tức về expressway mới nhất

Ring Road No. 3 project in HCMC must be completed by 2025: Deputy PMicon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

Ring Road No. 3 project in HCMC must be completed by 2025: Deputy PM

The Ring Road No. 3 project, which was approved 10 years ago, must be completed by 2025 to help ease traffic jams in HCMC and connect with the southern key economic zone, said Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.  
 
Expressway connecting central coastal localities ready for opening to traffic

Expressway connecting central coastal localities ready for opening to traffic

icon15/05/20210
Five localities seek PM approval for giant highway project

Five localities seek PM approval for giant highway project

icon14/05/20210
Vietnam needs over US$32.4 bln to complete 5,000-km long expresswaysicon

Vietnam needs over US$32.4 bln to complete 5,000-km long expressways

SOCIETY
12/05/2021
According to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), its divisions are striving to complete the statement to the Politburo for the policy approval of implementing a set target of 5,000- kilometer long expressways in the whole country by 2030.
North-South Highway: slow site clearance and material shortageicon

North-South Highway: slow site clearance and material shortage

SOCIETY
01/03/2021
Some provinces have failed to meet the Prime Minister’s deadline for site clearance for the eastern part of the North – South Highway.
Mekong Delta to have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025icon

Mekong Delta to have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025

SOCIETY
12/11/2020
The Mekong Delta will have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The.
Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM Cityicon

Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City

SOCIETY
07/07/2020
The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands and HCMC.
Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expresswayicon

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway

BUSINESS
24/06/2020
Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment
Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh airicon

Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air

BUSINESS
20/05/2020
Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.
Two new expressways to be built in Mekong Deltaicon

Two new expressways to be built in Mekong Delta

SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The Ministry of Transport has directed the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for two expressway projects in the Mekong Delta.
Expressway to connect HCM City and Tay Ninhicon

Expressway to connect HCM City and Tay Ninh

SOCIETY
17/10/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to assign the People’s Committee of HCMC as the state agency to implement a project building an expressway linking the southern economic hub with Moc Bai in Tay Ninh province.
North-south expressway: foreign contractors not always the best choiceicon

North-south expressway: foreign contractors not always the best choice

BUSINESS
19/07/2019
It’s time for Vietnam to build an expressway on its own, experts say.
Vietnam ‘dreams high’ with high-speed railway projecticon

Vietnam ‘dreams high’ with high-speed railway project

BUSINESS
03/05/2019
The government is submitting to the National Assembly a mammoth north-south express railway project worth $59 billion.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 