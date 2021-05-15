expressway
tin tức về expressway mới nhất
The Ring Road No. 3 project, which was approved 10 years ago, must be completed by 2025 to help ease traffic jams in HCMC and connect with the southern key economic zone, said Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.
SOCIETY
12/05/2021
According to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), its divisions are striving to complete the statement to the Politburo for the policy approval of implementing a set target of 5,000- kilometer long expressways in the whole country by 2030.
SOCIETY
01/03/2021
Some provinces have failed to meet the Prime Minister’s deadline for site clearance for the eastern part of the North – South Highway.
SOCIETY
12/11/2020
The Mekong Delta will have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The.
SOCIETY
07/07/2020
The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands and HCMC.
BUSINESS
24/06/2020
Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment
BUSINESS
20/05/2020
Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.
SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The Ministry of Transport has directed the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for two expressway projects in the Mekong Delta.
SOCIETY
17/10/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to assign the People’s Committee of HCMC as the state agency to implement a project building an expressway linking the southern economic hub with Moc Bai in Tay Ninh province.
BUSINESS
19/07/2019
It’s time for Vietnam to build an expressway on its own, experts say.
BUSINESS
03/05/2019
The government is submitting to the National Assembly a mammoth north-south express railway project worth $59 billion.