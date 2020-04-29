Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemmaicon
BUSINESS29/04/20200

Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma

With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector. 

 
Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT

icon28/04/20200
VN Industry &amp; Trade Ministry proposes keeping current FiT for wind power projects

VN Industry & Trade Ministry proposes keeping current FiT for wind power projects

icon20/04/20200
New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricityicon

New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity

BUSINESS
23/03/2020

The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.

Solar awaits new rates to FiT the next growth stageicon

Solar awaits new rates to FiT the next growth stage

FEATURE
10/02/2020

Positive feed-in tariff incentives have proven a most effective policy tool to induce a rapid growth in renewables, and Vietnam is a prime example of this. 

 
 
