f.i.t
tin tức về f.i.t mới nhất
icon
With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector.
icon BUSINESS
23/03/2020
The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.
icon FEATURE
10/02/2020
Positive feed-in tariff incentives have proven a most effective policy tool to induce a rapid growth in renewables, and Vietnam is a prime example of this.