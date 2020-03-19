Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
F1 race

tin tức về F1 race mới nhất

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion planicon
TRAVEL19/03/20200

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan

The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 
F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 postponed

F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 postponed

icon14/03/20200
F1 race part of new ‘Vietnam is still safe’ tourism campaign

F1 race part of new ‘Vietnam is still safe’ tourism campaign

icon27/02/20200
Formula One Vietnam nears, hotel room rate surgesicon

Formula One Vietnam nears, hotel room rate surges

TRAVEL
15/01/2020

Travel firms complain that they cannot take full advantage of F1 race to sell tours because of the lack of hotel rooms in Hanoi.

Vietnam to host F1 race on April 5, 2020icon

Vietnam to host F1 race on April 5, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/09/2019

Formula One has released its schedule for 2020, with the first ever Vietnam Grand Prix set to be the third among 22 races of the year, an unprecedented number of yearly races in the event’s history.

New images released of Hanoi’s F1 circuiticon

New images released of Hanoi’s F1 circuit

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/07/2019

These are the first images of what the new Formula One racetrack will look like at My Dinh.

 
 
