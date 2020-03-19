F1 race
tin tức về F1 race mới nhất
The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.
TRAVEL
15/01/2020
Travel firms complain that they cannot take full advantage of F1 race to sell tours because of the lack of hotel rooms in Hanoi.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/09/2019
Formula One has released its schedule for 2020, with the first ever Vietnam Grand Prix set to be the third among 22 races of the year, an unprecedented number of yearly races in the event’s history.