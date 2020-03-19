Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:19:07 (GMT +7)

tag
 

face mask

tin tức về face mask mới nhất

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiledicon
PHOTOS19/03/20200

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.

 
First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi

First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi

icon18/03/20200
COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks

COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks

icon18/03/20200
Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capitalicon

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital

PHOTOS
16/03/2020

Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

VN banks poised to disinfect notes to prevent further COVID-19 spreadicon

VN banks poised to disinfect notes to prevent further COVID-19 spread

BUSINESS
13/03/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have requested that banks move to disinfect bills whilst also encouraging people to use contactless forms of payment in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among the wider community.

Over 36 tons of masks exported amid local virus scareicon

Over 36 tons of masks exported amid local virus scare

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

More than 36 tons of face masks was shipped overseas from HCMC within one week even though the domestic market is falling short of the product and the Government is finding ways to shore up mask supplies.

Vietnam sees sharp increase in face mask export revenueicon

Vietnam sees sharp increase in face mask export revenue

BUSINESS
08/02/2020

Vietnam has exported VND60bn (USD2.6m) worth of face masks in the past days amid coronavirus outbreak.

Large shipment of face masks to China under investigationicon

Large shipment of face masks to China under investigation

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

Authorities in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District have launched a probe into the case of a large shipment of face masks being sent illegally to China for consumption while the coronavirus outbreak rages on.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 