face mask
tin tức về face mask mới nhất
icon
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.
icon PHOTOS
16/03/2020
Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.
icon BUSINESS
13/03/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have requested that banks move to disinfect bills whilst also encouraging people to use contactless forms of payment in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among the wider community.
icon BUSINESS
13/02/2020
More than 36 tons of face masks was shipped overseas from HCMC within one week even though the domestic market is falling short of the product and the Government is finding ways to shore up mask supplies.
icon BUSINESS
08/02/2020
Vietnam has exported VND60bn (USD2.6m) worth of face masks in the past days amid coronavirus outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
Authorities in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District have launched a probe into the case of a large shipment of face masks being sent illegally to China for consumption while the coronavirus outbreak rages on.