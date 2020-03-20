Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
face masks

tin tức về face masks mới nhất

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritageicon
TRAVEL20/03/20200

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage

The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.

 
Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks

Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks

icon18/03/20200
In Vietnam, wearing face masks in public becomes compulsory

In Vietnam, wearing face masks in public becomes compulsory

icon16/03/20200
Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masksicon

Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masks

PHOTOS
12/03/2020

Many foreign travelers visiting relic sites around Hanoi are not wearing face masks amid the increasingly complicated developments surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Stronger measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread via aviation operationsicon

Stronger measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread via aviation operations

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Passengers boarding flights of Vietnamese airlines will have to wear face masks compulsorily while those of foreign carriers coming or leaving the country are also strongly recommended to do the same to avoid coronavirus infection.

Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitisericon

Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitiser

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.

Over 100,000 face masks without clear origins seizedicon

Over 100,000 face masks without clear origins seized

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

National authorities have seized nearly 112,500 face masks with unclear origins that were about to be put up for sale on the local market at a time when the public is in dire need of masks due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Thousands queue for face masks in HCM Cityicon

Coronavirus: Thousands queue for face masks in HCM City

PHOTOS
17/02/2020

Thousands of people queued for hours on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Gian Thanh Street to buy face masks on February 16.

Face masks in demand amongst Hanoians to prevent spread of nCoVicon

Face masks in demand amongst Hanoians to prevent spread of nCoV

PHOTOS
12/02/2020

At Dong Xuan Knitting stores throughout Hanoi, crowds of people have been seen queueing up in recent days as they try to purchase face masks to combat the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic.

Pharmaceutical company fined US$ 2,147 for raising facemask priceicon

Pharmaceutical company fined US$ 2,147 for raising facemask price

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

A pharmaceutical company in the Central Province of Thua Thien-Hue has been slapped with a fine worth VND50 million (US$2,140) after being caught selling a box of face masks at VND200,000 ($8.5), about four times higher than the regular price. 

A Chinese found smuggling 100,000 masks from Vietnamicon

A Chinese found smuggling 100,000 masks from Vietnam

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

This was not the first time that Vietnamese authority detained people hoarding face masks in large quantities for illegally export to China.

Market monitor warns against sales of used face masksicon

Market monitor warns against sales of used face masks

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

The local market is seeing used disposable face masks being collected for reselling and reuse, as well as fake hand sanitizers being widely produced, amid the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Hanoi people queued to buy face masksicon

Hanoi people queued to buy face masks

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

Many people in Hanoi have queued up outside mask shops on February 6 in order to buy masks.

HCMC hands out 100,000 free face masks to touristsicon

HCMC hands out 100,000 free face masks to tourists

TRAVEL
03/02/2020

This is part of the municipal Department of Tourism’s plan to offer around 100,00 free face masks to tourists from January 2-10.

Prices of pork, face masks heat up pricing committee’s meetingicon

Prices of pork, face masks heat up pricing committee’s meeting

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

The prices of pork and face masks were the centre of discussion at an extraordinary meeting of the steering committee for pricing on January 31 under the chair of its head, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

 
 
