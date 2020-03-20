face masks
The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.
12/03/2020
Many foreign travelers visiting relic sites around Hanoi are not wearing face masks amid the increasingly complicated developments surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
12/03/2020
Passengers boarding flights of Vietnamese airlines will have to wear face masks compulsorily while those of foreign carriers coming or leaving the country are also strongly recommended to do the same to avoid coronavirus infection.
24/02/2020
Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.
19/02/2020
National authorities have seized nearly 112,500 face masks with unclear origins that were about to be put up for sale on the local market at a time when the public is in dire need of masks due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
17/02/2020
Thousands of people queued for hours on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Gian Thanh Street to buy face masks on February 16.
12/02/2020
At Dong Xuan Knitting stores throughout Hanoi, crowds of people have been seen queueing up in recent days as they try to purchase face masks to combat the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic.
11/02/2020
A pharmaceutical company in the Central Province of Thua Thien-Hue has been slapped with a fine worth VND50 million (US$2,140) after being caught selling a box of face masks at VND200,000 ($8.5), about four times higher than the regular price.
10/02/2020
This was not the first time that Vietnamese authority detained people hoarding face masks in large quantities for illegally export to China.
09/02/2020
The local market is seeing used disposable face masks being collected for reselling and reuse, as well as fake hand sanitizers being widely produced, amid the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.
07/02/2020
Many people in Hanoi have queued up outside mask shops on February 6 in order to buy masks.
03/02/2020
This is part of the municipal Department of Tourism’s plan to offer around 100,00 free face masks to tourists from January 2-10.
01/02/2020
The prices of pork and face masks were the centre of discussion at an extraordinary meeting of the steering committee for pricing on January 31 under the chair of its head, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.