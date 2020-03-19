Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
farm produce

tin tức về farm produce mới nhất

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produceicon
BUSINESS19/03/20200

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

 
EVFTA brings opportunities to escape reliance on Chinese market

EVFTA brings opportunities to escape reliance on Chinese market

icon12/03/20200
Covid-19 brings both challenges and opportunities to VN farm, forestry, seafood produce

Covid-19 brings both challenges and opportunities to VN farm, forestry, seafood produce

icon06/03/20200
Dragon fruit noodles? Firms create new food products as exports to China slumpicon

Dragon fruit noodles? Firms create new food products as exports to China slump

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

The Viet Nam Flour Corporation (Vikybomi) has created new food products made from wheat flour and farm produce such as dragon fruit and watermelon amid a reduction in fruit exports to China.

VN cross-border trade suffers heavily in Covid-19 crisisicon

VN cross-border trade suffers heavily in Covid-19 crisis

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Imports and exports of farm produce, especially fruit, to China in the next six to eight months will not be as high as in January 2019.

The ‘farm produce rescue’ methodicon

The ‘farm produce rescue’ method

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Some retailers have reportedto the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) that there is no more farm produce to rescue. But farmers still complain that their farm produce remains unsalable.

Farm produce stuck at border, but farmers don't want to sellicon

Farm produce stuck at border, but farmers don't want to sell

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

Thousands of trucks are still heading for the Vietnam-China border gates, though the exports are getting stuck because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Produce 'rescue' campaigns help farmers amid export decline to China due to coronavirus outbreakicon

Produce 'rescue' campaigns help farmers amid export decline to China due to coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Mekong Delta farmers are facing natural calamities and saline intrusion, as well as the decline of the Chinese market amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Farm exports to China blocked as coronavirus crisis worsensicon

Farm exports to China blocked as coronavirus crisis worsens

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Problems have arisen in the first days of the Year of the Rat: the sale of farm produce to China has declined because of the coronavirus.

Pepper price to remain low this yearicon

Pepper price to remain low this year

BUSINESS
28/01/2020

Pepper prices this year are unlikely to recover after a strong reduction in 2019 due to abundant supply.

What will happen if Vietnam reduces tariffs on American farm imports?icon

What will happen if Vietnam reduces tariffs on American farm imports?

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

The US has proposed to reduce the import tax on some of its agricultural products, including chicken, some fruits, wheat, potato, pork and dairy products.

China tightens control over farm imports, Vietnamese farmers suffericon

China tightens control over farm imports, Vietnamese farmers suffer

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Prices of Vietnamese fruit such as dragon fruit, durian, passion fruit, and jackfruit have fallen sharply as a result of the new Chinese policy on tightening control over farm imports.

The US wants VN to cut tariff on farm produceicon

The US wants VN to cut tariff on farm produce

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Vietnam needs to learn from experiences from other regiolnal countries and take appropriate measures to protect domestic production, experts say.

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020icon

VN Government cautious when setting export growth target in 2020

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

Vietnam expects to see spectacular export growth rate in 2019 despite influences from the US-China trade war, but the government has decided to maintain the same export target for 2020.

Vietnamese firms struggle to export more farm produce to Chinaicon

Vietnamese firms struggle to export more farm produce to China

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

China has set comprehensive policies on importing farm produce, but Vietnam’s exports to the market remain below expectation.

Vietnam strives to boost exports to ASEANicon

Vietnam strives to boost exports to ASEAN

BUSINESS
03/11/2019

Though ASEAN is an open market for Vietnam, it has not been easy to export products to the large market.

Vietnam's exports to US soar, but risks existicon

Vietnam's exports to US soar, but risks exist

BUSINESS
26/10/2019

With a growth rate of 34 percent, or $10.9 billion, Vietnam has jumped from 12th to 7th among the leading suppliers to the US market.

Makers of Vietnamese goods seek foothold in Thailandicon

Makers of Vietnamese goods seek foothold in Thailand

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

Many Vietnamese products' availability at large supermarkets in Thailand will act as a springboard for Vietnamese goods to reach the regional market.

Vietnamese pepper farmers struggle to surviveicon

Vietnamese pepper farmers struggle to survive

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

Price reductions, stiff competition and technical barriers are pushing the Vietnamese pepper industry against the wall.

Vietnam’s farm produce uncompetitive because of packaging problemsicon

Vietnam’s farm produce uncompetitive because of packaging problems

BUSINESS
07/09/2019

To attract customers, manufacturers need to pay more attention to packaging, experts said.

 
 
