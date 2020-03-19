farm produce
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.
04/03/2020
04/03/2020
The Viet Nam Flour Corporation (Vikybomi) has created new food products made from wheat flour and farm produce such as dragon fruit and watermelon amid a reduction in fruit exports to China.
04/03/2020
04/03/2020
Imports and exports of farm produce, especially fruit, to China in the next six to eight months will not be as high as in January 2019.
27/02/2020
27/02/2020
Some retailers have reportedto the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) that there is no more farm produce to rescue. But farmers still complain that their farm produce remains unsalable.
20/02/2020
20/02/2020
Thousands of trucks are still heading for the Vietnam-China border gates, though the exports are getting stuck because of the Covid-19 epidemic.
13/02/2020
13/02/2020
Mekong Delta farmers are facing natural calamities and saline intrusion, as well as the decline of the Chinese market amid the coronavirus outbreak.
04/02/2020
04/02/2020
Problems have arisen in the first days of the Year of the Rat: the sale of farm produce to China has declined because of the coronavirus.
28/01/2020
28/01/2020
Pepper prices this year are unlikely to recover after a strong reduction in 2019 due to abundant supply.
05/01/2020
05/01/2020
The US has proposed to reduce the import tax on some of its agricultural products, including chicken, some fruits, wheat, potato, pork and dairy products.
17/12/2019
17/12/2019
Prices of Vietnamese fruit such as dragon fruit, durian, passion fruit, and jackfruit have fallen sharply as a result of the new Chinese policy on tightening control over farm imports.
17/12/2019
17/12/2019
Vietnam needs to learn from experiences from other regiolnal countries and take appropriate measures to protect domestic production, experts say.
20/11/2019
20/11/2019
Vietnam expects to see spectacular export growth rate in 2019 despite influences from the US-China trade war, but the government has decided to maintain the same export target for 2020.
12/11/2019
12/11/2019
China has set comprehensive policies on importing farm produce, but Vietnam’s exports to the market remain below expectation.
03/11/2019
03/11/2019
Though ASEAN is an open market for Vietnam, it has not been easy to export products to the large market.
26/10/2019
26/10/2019
With a growth rate of 34 percent, or $10.9 billion, Vietnam has jumped from 12th to 7th among the leading suppliers to the US market.
25/10/2019
25/10/2019
Many Vietnamese products' availability at large supermarkets in Thailand will act as a springboard for Vietnamese goods to reach the regional market.
18/09/2019
18/09/2019
Price reductions, stiff competition and technical barriers are pushing the Vietnamese pepper industry against the wall.
07/09/2019
07/09/2019
To attract customers, manufacturers need to pay more attention to packaging, experts said.