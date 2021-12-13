 
More fruit and vegetable export opportunities for Vietnamese produce next yearicon
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

More fruit and vegetable export opportunities for Vietnamese produce next year

Vietnam will have many more opportunities to export fruit and vegetables to potential markets in 2022, providing local producers meet international standards on quality and management of growing regions.
 
Potentials and challenges ahead for the cinnamon industry

Potentials and challenges ahead for the cinnamon industry

icon8 giờ trước0
More bad news from China, 4,000 trucks stuck at border gates

More bad news from China, 4,000 trucks stuck at border gates

icon13/12/20210
Coffee, vegetable industries agree on codes of conduct to encourage sustainabilityicon

Coffee, vegetable industries agree on codes of conduct to encourage sustainability

BUSINESS
17/11/2021
As many as 42 enterprises from the coffee and fruit-vegetable industries have signed a pledge to show their commitment to support and implement the codes of conduct (CoCs) 
Lychee 'campaign' results in big sales, Son La mango harvest also a successicon

Lychee 'campaign' results in big sales, Son La mango harvest also a success

FEATURE
30/06/2021
In mid-June, during the peak of the fourth Covid-19 wave, up to 100,000 tons of lychee sourced from Bac Giang Province, Vietnam’s largest pandemic center, were sold. 
Ministry tries to remove barriers for agricultural produce in Covid-19 hotspot Hai Duongicon

Ministry tries to remove barriers for agricultural produce in Covid-19 hotspot Hai Duong

SOCIETY
23/02/2021
Purchasing and transporting of agricultural products from Hai Duong province – Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot – to other localities has been stalled for a few days due to epidemic prevention regulations applied in many neighboring provinces.
Quality breeds aiding rural familiesicon

Quality breeds aiding rural families

BUSINESS
26/12/2020
Frequently hit by natural disasters, many households in the northern province of Nam Dinh have been able to have better livelihoods thanks to rearing groupers – a type of fishery product with high economic effectiveness – 
Harvesting Dien grapefruit in Hanoiicon

Harvesting Dien grapefruit in Hanoi

SOCIETY
26/12/2020
In the final days of the year, locals are busy with harvesting Dien grapefruit to sell at the local market.
China’s tightened controls jeopardize farm exportsicon

China’s tightened controls jeopardize farm exports

BUSINESS
18/04/2019
China’s stricter requirements for packaging and origin traceability for agricultural products exported to its market will take effect from May 1, making it more difficult for Vietnam to ship its produce to China through informal channels.  
 
 
