Vietnam will have many more opportunities to export fruit and vegetables to potential markets in 2022, providing local producers meet international standards on quality and management of growing regions.
17/11/2021
As many as 42 enterprises from the coffee and fruit-vegetable industries have signed a pledge to show their commitment to support and implement the codes of conduct (CoCs)
30/06/2021
In mid-June, during the peak of the fourth Covid-19 wave, up to 100,000 tons of lychee sourced from Bac Giang Province, Vietnam’s largest pandemic center, were sold.
23/02/2021
Purchasing and transporting of agricultural products from Hai Duong province – Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot – to other localities has been stalled for a few days due to epidemic prevention regulations applied in many neighboring provinces.
26/12/2020
Frequently hit by natural disasters, many households in the northern province of Nam Dinh have been able to have better livelihoods thanks to rearing groupers – a type of fishery product with high economic effectiveness –
26/12/2020
In the final days of the year, locals are busy with harvesting Dien grapefruit to sell at the local market.
18/04/2019
China’s stricter requirements for packaging and origin traceability for agricultural products exported to its market will take effect from May 1, making it more difficult for Vietnam to ship its produce to China through informal channels.