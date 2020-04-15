farmers
tin tức về farmers mới nhất
There were heavy rains yesterday, April 13, in many provinces and cities in the Mekong (Cuu Long) Delta, bringing much-needed water to hundreds of hectares of fruits, vegetables and paddy parched by drought and a water shortage.
SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Farmers are seeing higher incomes from using the same field to grow pineapple and rice and breed shrimp in Kien Giang Province’s Go Quao District.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020
Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta was predicted to come earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-2016 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious.
BUSINESS
04/02/2020
Farmers are seeing dropping prices and huge inventories after border trade with China was halted due to the Coronavirus.
VIDEO
12/12/2019
With just over a month to go to Lunar New Year, farmers in Nhat Tan village are busy taking care of their peach blossoms for the Tet holiday.
SOCIETY
15/11/2019
Intercropping and advanced farming techniques used in the Central Highlands provinces are helping farmers adapt to the effects of climate change, including unusually heavy rains, whirlwinds and prolonged droughts.
PHOTOS
26/06/2019
With the harvest season approaching, the rice fields of An Giang province have started to ripen, creating stunning images of vast yellow fields.