Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/04/2020 01:07:53 (GMT +7)

tag
 

farmers

tin tức về farmers mới nhất

Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmersicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT15/04/20200

Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers

There were heavy rains yesterday, April 13, in many provinces and cities in the Mekong (Cuu Long) Delta, bringing much-needed water to hundreds of hectares of fruits, vegetables and paddy parched by drought and a water shortage.

 
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change

icon07/04/20200
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

icon06/04/20200
VN farmers earn high incomes from pineapple, shrimp and rice cultivation on same fieldicon

VN farmers earn high incomes from pineapple, shrimp and rice cultivation on same field

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Farmers are seeing higher incomes from using the same field to grow pineapple and rice and breed shrimp in Kien Giang Province’s Go Quao District.

Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusionicon

Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta was predicted to come earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-2016 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious.

Farmers face losses from coronavirus border shutdownicon

Farmers face losses from coronavirus border shutdown

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Farmers are seeing dropping prices and huge inventories after border trade with China was halted due to the Coronavirus.

Nhat Tan flower village bustles for Lunar New Yearicon

Nhat Tan flower village bustles for Lunar New Year

VIDEO
12/12/2019

With just over a month to go to Lunar New Year, farmers in Nhat Tan village are busy taking care of their peach blossoms for the Tet holiday.

Vietnamese farmers adapt to climate changeicon

Vietnamese farmers adapt to climate change

SOCIETY
15/11/2019

Intercropping and advanced farming techniques used in the Central Highlands provinces are helping farmers adapt to the effects of climate change, including unusually heavy rains, whirlwinds and prolonged droughts.

Beautiful images of the ripening rice fields of An Giangicon

Beautiful images of the ripening rice fields of An Giang

PHOTOS
26/06/2019

With the harvest season approaching, the rice fields of An Giang province have started to ripen, creating stunning images of vast yellow fields.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 