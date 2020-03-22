Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnamicon
Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnam

Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.

 
Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects

BUSINESS
19/03/2020

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

Electronics, seafood and garment industries to benefit the most from EVFTA

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Vietnam is the second country in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, that has signed an FTA with the EU.

The change of thinking and action in foreign investment cooperation

FEATURE
10/03/2020

The Politburo has issued Resolution No.50/NQ-TW on August 20, 2019, outlining directions to perfect institutions and policies to improve foreign investment efficiency and cooperation until 2030.

Vietnam could receive fresh FDI inflow amid COVID-19 epidemic

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

The nation is expected to represent a safe choice for foreign investors in their capital shifting plans in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic which is currently spreading globally.

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.

Foreign retailers hurry to cash in on Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.

Aeon mulls US$2 billion business expansion in Vietnam

BUSINESS
01/03/2020

Japanese retail giant Aeon is set to have 25 shopping malls across Vietnam by 2025, with a total investment worth US$2 billion, said Aeon Vietnam general director Iwamura Yasutsugu.

COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate relocation wave from China to Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

While COVID-19 will have a negative impact on Vietnam's economic growth in 2020, it will boost the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Vietnam.

Japanese firms in Vietnam lack materials for production

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

More than 100 Japanese manufacturing and processing enterprises in Vietnam are facing a shortage of materials for production due to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a survey on the impact of the epidemic on Japanese firms in Vietnam.

Funding attraction events look to get back on track

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, investment  promotion activities of localities and enterprises have been delayed, possibly impacting Vietnam’s efforts to attract foreign funding.

Investors dive into VN supporting industries

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

FEATURE
27/02/2020

With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market. 

Bright spots for FDI inflows in Vietnam in 2020

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

There is cause for optimism among business leaders in Vietnam and beyond in terms of foreign direct investment flows in 2020, with geopolitical and health factors leading to companies to formulate a plan B for operations. 

Firms resetting raw material sources

FEATURE
26/02/2020

As the coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of slowing down, supply chain leaders are urged to mitigate instant disruption and plan for their short- and long-term performance.

EVFTA means much more than tax holiday

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

The following are some key points for those who do business with the EU to adopt a comprehensive view on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Funds pouring in for clean water supply

FEATURE
20/02/2020

Vietnam's clean water supply industry continues to catch the eye of local and foreign investors, which is good news for all.

VN investment inflow below expectations after CPTPP

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

A year since the CPTPP came into force, trade between Viet Nam and other members of the trade deal had posted significant gains, but the potential to expand remained large, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

 
 
