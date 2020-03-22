FDI
tin tức về FDI mới nhất
Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.
19/03/2020
Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.
16/03/2020
Vietnam is the second country in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, that has signed an FTA with the EU.
10/03/2020
The Politburo has issued Resolution No.50/NQ-TW on August 20, 2019, outlining directions to perfect institutions and policies to improve foreign investment efficiency and cooperation until 2030.
10/03/2020
The nation is expected to represent a safe choice for foreign investors in their capital shifting plans in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic which is currently spreading globally.
04/03/2020
Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.
02/03/2020
Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.
01/03/2020
Japanese retail giant Aeon is set to have 25 shopping malls across Vietnam by 2025, with a total investment worth US$2 billion, said Aeon Vietnam general director Iwamura Yasutsugu.
29/02/2020
While COVID-19 will have a negative impact on Vietnam's economic growth in 2020, it will boost the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Vietnam.
29/02/2020
More than 100 Japanese manufacturing and processing enterprises in Vietnam are facing a shortage of materials for production due to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a survey on the impact of the epidemic on Japanese firms in Vietnam.
28/02/2020
Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, investment promotion activities of localities and enterprises have been delayed, possibly impacting Vietnam’s efforts to attract foreign funding.
27/02/2020
The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.
27/02/2020
With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market.
27/02/2020
There is cause for optimism among business leaders in Vietnam and beyond in terms of foreign direct investment flows in 2020, with geopolitical and health factors leading to companies to formulate a plan B for operations.
26/02/2020
As the coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of slowing down, supply chain leaders are urged to mitigate instant disruption and plan for their short- and long-term performance.
24/02/2020
The following are some key points for those who do business with the EU to adopt a comprehensive view on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
20/02/2020
Vietnam's clean water supply industry continues to catch the eye of local and foreign investors, which is good news for all.
19/02/2020
A year since the CPTPP came into force, trade between Viet Nam and other members of the trade deal had posted significant gains, but the potential to expand remained large, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.