FE Credit
tin tức về FE Credit mới nhất
icon
Chuyển đổi số là xu hướng chung của nhiều ngành, trong đó có tài chính tiêu dùng. Điều này đòi hỏi các công ty tài chính cần tập trung hơn vào “cuộc chơi” này, xem chuyển đổi số là chiến lược ưu tiên hàng đầu.
icon Tài chính
30/06/2020
Ngân hàng Nhà nước (NHNN) vừa có công văn yêu cầu loạt công ty tài chính khẩn trương rà soát toàn bộ quy định nội bộ về cấp tín dụng, đôn đốc thu hồi nợ.
icon FEATURE
08/06/2020
Vietnam’s early efforts to weather the COVID-19 storm have helped its economy to reopen much sooner than others, with many sectors that have suffered badly from the outbreak – from retail to finance –now recovering with poise.
icon BUSINESS
08/05/2020
Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.
icon BUSINESS
08/04/2020
Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.
icon BUSINESS
23/03/2020
The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Fitch Ratings believes larger, more established finance companies are better-placed to meet the new requirements while newer, smaller companies that concentrate on cash loans may find it harder to shift their business models.
icon BUSINESS
15/12/2019
Domestic banks are in a position to complete their 2019 profit targets if they finish the year on a high.
icon BUSINESS
02/09/2019
With an annual 20-30 percent growth rate, the consumer credit market has become an attractive sector.
icon BUSINESS
22/04/2019
Consumer credit has grown by five times in the last five years, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.