 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TếtNguyênĐán#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Vụ án Nhật Cường và cựu Chủ tịch Hà Nội Nguyễn Đức Chung
#100 Ngày đầu của Tân Tổng thống Joe Biden
#Cơn biến động của đào rừng Tết Tân Sửu 2021
#Táo Quân 2021
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Danh sách các trường ở Hà Nội cho nghỉ học phòng Covid-19

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

09/02/2021 15:13:45 (GMT +7)

tag
 

FE Credit

tin tức về FE Credit mới nhất

Chuyển đổi số- ‘chìa khóa’ tăng trưởng cho FE CREDITicon
Multimedia05/02/20210

Chuyển đổi số- ‘chìa khóa’ tăng trưởng cho FE CREDIT

Chuyển đổi số là xu hướng chung của nhiều ngành, trong đó có tài chính tiêu dùng. Điều này đòi hỏi các công ty tài chính cần tập trung hơn vào “cuộc chơi” này, xem chuyển đổi số là chiến lược ưu tiên hàng đầu.
 
Chọn quà Tết ý nghĩa tặng mẹ cha

Chọn quà Tết ý nghĩa tặng mẹ cha

icon19/01/20210
Thẻ tín dụng ngày càng được ưa chuộng

Thẻ tín dụng ngày càng được ưa chuộng

icon12/08/20200
Lệnh mới từ Thống đốc, rà soát cho vay thu nợ công ty tài chínhicon

Lệnh mới từ Thống đốc, rà soát cho vay thu nợ công ty tài chính

Tài chính
30/06/2020
Ngân hàng Nhà nước (NHNN) vừa có công văn yêu cầu loạt công ty tài chính khẩn trương rà soát toàn bộ quy định nội bộ về cấp tín dụng, đôn đốc thu hồi nợ.
From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poiseicon

From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise

FEATURE
08/06/2020
Vietnam’s early efforts to weather the COVID-19 storm have helped its economy to reopen much sooner than others, with many sectors that have suffered badly from the outbreak – from retail to finance –now recovering with poise.    
Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgradeicon

Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade

BUSINESS
08/05/2020
Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.
Who can access low-interest credit packages?icon

Who can access low-interest credit packages?

BUSINESS
08/04/2020
Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.
VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock companyicon

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company

BUSINESS
23/03/2020
The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.
Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitchicon

Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitch

BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Fitch Ratings believes larger, more established finance companies are better-placed to meet the new requirements while newer, smaller companies that concentrate on cash loans may find it harder to shift their business models.
Profit targets within reach for domestic banks as 2019 draws to a closeicon

Profit targets within reach for domestic banks as 2019 draws to a close

BUSINESS
15/12/2019
Domestic banks are in a position to complete their 2019 profit targets if they finish the year on a high.
A new race starts for consumer lendersicon

A new race starts for consumer lenders

BUSINESS
02/09/2019
With an annual 20-30 percent growth rate, the consumer credit market has become an attractive sector.
Consumer credit: risks loom largeicon

Consumer credit: risks loom large

BUSINESS
22/04/2019
Consumer credit has grown by five times in the last five years, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 