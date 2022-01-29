festivals
tin tức về festivals mới nhất
icon
The notice of temporary suspension of the festival and banning visitors at Huong Son relic (Perfume Pagoda) was issued by My Duc district in Hanoi on January 25.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
01/02/2021
Many festive and cultural activities nationwide to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will be suspended due to the rising number of community COVID-19 infections in the past week.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
21/08/2020
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has announced the cancellation of its biennial coffee festival scheduled for March next year due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
03/02/2020
While many upcoming festivals have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, festive cheer has still been abundant in Vietnam in recent days.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
01/06/2019
The HCM City Summer Book Fair, which has opened in Hoc Mon District, is one of several reading events being offered during the summer.