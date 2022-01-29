 
festivals

tin tức về festivals mới nhất

Hanoi halts Perfume Pagoda festival

The notice of temporary suspension of the festival and banning visitors at Huong Son relic (Perfume Pagoda) was issued by My Duc district in Hanoi on January 25.
 
Festivals nationwide suspended due to COVID outbreak

Many festive and cultural activities nationwide to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will be suspended due to the rising number of community COVID-19 infections in the past week.
Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has announced the cancellation of its biennial coffee festival scheduled for March next year due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.
Festive cheer despite virus fear

While many upcoming festivals have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, festive cheer has still been abundant in Vietnam in recent days.
Book fairs, festival reach out to young readers in HCM City

The HCM City Summer Book Fair, which has opened in Hoc Mon District, is one of several reading events being offered during the summer.  
 
 
