FIA

tin tức về FIA mới nhất

Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19icon
BUSINESS11/05/20200

Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19

Despite FDI shown signs of a slowdown as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19, experts believe that the nation will be able to welcome an array of fresh dual investment after the pandemic.

 
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments

icon09/05/20200
Foreign capital pouring into Vietnam: an opportunity or a challenge?

Foreign capital pouring into Vietnam: an opportunity or a challenge?

icon03/11/20190
Can Vietnam absorb increased FDI capital flow?icon

Can Vietnam absorb increased FDI capital flow?

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

The investment capital keeps flowing to Vietnam, bringing concerns about the country's capability to absorb such a high level of capital resources.

Vietnamese SOEs’ outward investment projects take big lossesicon

Vietnamese SOEs’ outward investment projects take big losses

BUSINESS
23/10/2019

The losses incurred by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from outward investment projects in 2018 reached $367 million, a sharp increase of 265 percent compared with 2017, a report shows.

Vietnam worried as high-quality FDI declinesicon

Vietnam worried as high-quality FDI declines

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

The foreign direct investment (FDI) flow to Vietnam in the first eight months of the year did not increase as expected, but instead fell sharply.

Vietnam’s GDP too heavily dependent on foreign-invested enterprises: economistsicon

Vietnam’s GDP too heavily dependent on foreign-invested enterprises: economists

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Commenting about the reliance of Vietnam’s economy on FIEs (foreign invested enterprises), one economist noted that “when FIEs sneeze, the Vietnamese economy catches a cold".

Vietnam considers new strategy on FDIicon

Vietnam considers new strategy on FDI

BUSINESS
30/09/2019

Southeast Asia including Vietnam have emerged as destinations for investors in the reallocation of investment flow, especially capital flow from China.

FIEs favored while Vietnamese enterprises at a disadvantageicon

FIEs favored while Vietnamese enterprises at a disadvantage

BUSINESS
12/09/2019

The problems caused by FIEs, such as transfer pricing and investment under others’ names, have been noted in the Party Politburo’s Resolution 50 for the first time.

Vietnam told not to entertain illusions about FDIicon

Vietnam told not to entertain illusions about FDI

BUSINESS
06/08/2019

Vietnam offers big incentives to foreign investors to attract investments, but the benefits from FDI have been modest, experts say.

Chinese FDI: Vietnam needs to assess carefully to prevent risksicon

Chinese FDI: Vietnam needs to assess carefully to prevent risks

BUSINESS
05/08/2019

Saying that there is no discriminatory treatment to investment sources, experts have stressed that Vietnam needs a tool to ‘filter’ capital to prevent risks.

Coastal economic zones struggle to attract investmenticon

Coastal economic zones struggle to attract investment

BUSINESS
23/07/2019

Coastal economic zones (EZs) were established with an aim to help attract more investment, but they have not brought the desired effects.

Experts predict FDI in Vietnam to speed upicon

Experts predict FDI in Vietnam to speed up

BUSINESS
20/07/2019

In the face of escalation of the US-China trade conflict, FDI to Vietnam will increase, with most of it coming from South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Will Vietnam be a new production base for the world?icon

Will Vietnam be a new production base for the world?

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

Vietnam has the opportunity to become a new production base for the world amid the US-China trade war.

Vietnam sees another South Korean investment waveicon

Vietnam sees another South Korean investment wave

BUSINESS
25/06/2019

In the midst of the US-China trade war and the unexpected minus growth rate of the economy in Q1 2019, South Korean chaebols are looking for growth by penetrating emerging markets.

Chinese capital continues to flow to Vietnamicon

Chinese capital continues to flow to Vietnam

BUSINESS
22/06/2019

Chinese investors are pouring money ino Vietnam as a shelter from the US-China trade war.

Japanese cash flow to Vietnam changes directionicon

Japanese cash flow to Vietnam changes direction

BUSINESS
08/06/2019

Japanese investment in the manufacturing and processing industries has bounced back after five years of decline.

Chinese scale up investments, buy local businesses in Vietnamicon

Chinese scale up investments, buy local businesses in Vietnam

BUSINESS
30/05/2019

As more Chinese expand their businesses in Vietnam, many domestic enterprises have become Chinese partners or have been taken over by Chinese.

Will FDI shatter Vietnamese enterprises?icon

Will FDI shatter Vietnamese enterprises?

FEATURE
29/05/2019

A conference, titled ‘New vision, new opportunities for FDI in the new era’, is expected to take place on October 4 to review the 30-year period of attracting FDI.

Vietnam draws up control policy for foreign-invested enterprisesicon

Vietnam draws up control policy for foreign-invested enterprises

BUSINESS
16/05/2019

Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue asked MOF to set up a mechanism to control the enterprises.

 
 
