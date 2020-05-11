FIA
tin tức về FIA mới nhất
Despite FDI shown signs of a slowdown as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19, experts believe that the nation will be able to welcome an array of fresh dual investment after the pandemic.
29/10/2019
The investment capital keeps flowing to Vietnam, bringing concerns about the country's capability to absorb such a high level of capital resources.
23/10/2019
The losses incurred by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from outward investment projects in 2018 reached $367 million, a sharp increase of 265 percent compared with 2017, a report shows.
12/10/2019
The foreign direct investment (FDI) flow to Vietnam in the first eight months of the year did not increase as expected, but instead fell sharply.
04/10/2019
Commenting about the reliance of Vietnam’s economy on FIEs (foreign invested enterprises), one economist noted that “when FIEs sneeze, the Vietnamese economy catches a cold".
30/09/2019
Southeast Asia including Vietnam have emerged as destinations for investors in the reallocation of investment flow, especially capital flow from China.
12/09/2019
The problems caused by FIEs, such as transfer pricing and investment under others’ names, have been noted in the Party Politburo’s Resolution 50 for the first time.
06/08/2019
Vietnam offers big incentives to foreign investors to attract investments, but the benefits from FDI have been modest, experts say.
05/08/2019
Saying that there is no discriminatory treatment to investment sources, experts have stressed that Vietnam needs a tool to ‘filter’ capital to prevent risks.
23/07/2019
Coastal economic zones (EZs) were established with an aim to help attract more investment, but they have not brought the desired effects.
20/07/2019
In the face of escalation of the US-China trade conflict, FDI to Vietnam will increase, with most of it coming from South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
04/07/2019
Vietnam has the opportunity to become a new production base for the world amid the US-China trade war.
25/06/2019
In the midst of the US-China trade war and the unexpected minus growth rate of the economy in Q1 2019, South Korean chaebols are looking for growth by penetrating emerging markets.
22/06/2019
Chinese investors are pouring money ino Vietnam as a shelter from the US-China trade war.
08/06/2019
Japanese investment in the manufacturing and processing industries has bounced back after five years of decline.
30/05/2019
As more Chinese expand their businesses in Vietnam, many domestic enterprises have become Chinese partners or have been taken over by Chinese.
29/05/2019
A conference, titled ‘New vision, new opportunities for FDI in the new era’, is expected to take place on October 4 to review the 30-year period of attracting FDI.
16/05/2019
Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue asked MOF to set up a mechanism to control the enterprises.