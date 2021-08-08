 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Premium
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#Vụ giết chủ nợ, đốt xác phi tang ở Hải Dương

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

Tuyển dụng19/08/2021 04:05:33 (GMT +7)

tag
 

field Hospital

tin tức về field Hospital mới nhất

HBA proposes setting up field hospitals in industrial parksicon
SOCIETY08/08/20210

HBA proposes setting up field hospitals in industrial parks

The HCMC Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Business Association (HBA) has proposed the HCMC government and relevant agencies establish field hospitals at industrial parks (IP)
 
Urgent construction of a 500-bed field hospital in Hanoi

Urgent construction of a 500-bed field hospital in Hanoi

icon02/08/20210
620-bed field hospital set up in Bac Giang Province

620-bed field hospital set up in Bac Giang Province

icon26/05/20210
Field hospital for Covid-19 patients set up in Ha Namicon

Field hospital for Covid-19 patients set up in Ha Nam

SOCIETY
02/05/2021
A field hospital for Covid-19 patients is being set up in the northern province of Ha Nam as the province has reported some virus transmission cases in the community.
Medical officers leave Vietnam for South Sudan missionicon

Medical officers leave Vietnam for South Sudan mission

POLITICS
26/03/2021
The 'blue beret' soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 on March 24 said goodbye to their families and teammates before flying to South Sudan for a United Nations’ peacekeeping mission.
Student volunteers experience memorable trips to epidemic hotspotsicon

Student volunteers experience memorable trips to epidemic hotspots

FEATURE
25/02/2021
At 9 am, an ambulance left Field Hospital No 1 in Hai Duong province, carrying a group of students to a site in Chi Linh City where they needed to take samples for tests for SARS-nCov-2.
Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan honoured for outstanding contributions to UN peacekeepingicon

Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan honoured for outstanding contributions to UN peacekeeping

POLITICS
27/01/2021
Vietnamese peacekeepers at Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 2 (L2FH2) in South Sudan have been honoured with United Nations Peacekeeping medals in recognition of their outstanding contributions during a year-long mission in the country.
Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 begins last training stageicon

Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 begins last training stage

POLITICS
03/01/2021
Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, affirmed that all preparations have been completed and the staff of the Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 are fully capable of replacing Hospital No.2.
Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patientsicon

Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients

PHOTOS
13/04/2020
 Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.
Field hospital set up inside Bach Mai Hospitalicon

Field hospital set up inside Bach Mai Hospital

SOCIETY
30/03/2020
Director of Bach Mai Hospital Professor Nguyen Quang Tuan this morning told media that the army had set up a field hospital in Bach Mai Hospital’s campus.  
HCM City’s first field hospital combating nCoV to begin operation on Feb 10icon

HCM City’s first field hospital combating nCoV to begin operation on Feb 10

SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The HCMC High Command and Department of Health are making preparatory activities to put a field hospital into operation on February 10 in a bid to prevent and fight against the acute respiratory infection caused by nCoV.
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan honoured with UN peacekeeping medalsicon

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan honoured with UN peacekeeping medals

POLITICS
16/11/2019
Staff under the Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 1 in South Sudan have been honoured with the United Nations Peacekeeping medals for their dedication to the career.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 