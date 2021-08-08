field Hospital
The HCMC Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Business Association (HBA) has proposed the HCMC government and relevant agencies establish field hospitals at industrial parks (IP)
SOCIETY
02/05/2021
A field hospital for Covid-19 patients is being set up in the northern province of Ha Nam as the province has reported some virus transmission cases in the community.
POLITICS
26/03/2021
The 'blue beret' soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 on March 24 said goodbye to their families and teammates before flying to South Sudan for a United Nations’ peacekeeping mission.
FEATURE
25/02/2021
At 9 am, an ambulance left Field Hospital No 1 in Hai Duong province, carrying a group of students to a site in Chi Linh City where they needed to take samples for tests for SARS-nCov-2.
POLITICS
27/01/2021
Vietnamese peacekeepers at Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 2 (L2FH2) in South Sudan have been honoured with United Nations Peacekeeping medals in recognition of their outstanding contributions during a year-long mission in the country.
POLITICS
03/01/2021
Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, affirmed that all preparations have been completed and the staff of the Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 are fully capable of replacing Hospital No.2.
PHOTOS
13/04/2020
Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.
SOCIETY
30/03/2020
Director of Bach Mai Hospital Professor Nguyen Quang Tuan this morning told media that the army had set up a field hospital in Bach Mai Hospital’s campus.
SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The HCMC High Command and Department of Health are making preparatory activities to put a field hospital into operation on February 10 in a bid to prevent and fight against the acute respiratory infection caused by nCoV.
POLITICS
16/11/2019
Staff under the Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 1 in South Sudan have been honoured with the United Nations Peacekeeping medals for their dedication to the career.