As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.
03/03/2020
Samsung is believed to have great advantages over its rivals as its production base is in Vietnam, not in China, where the Covid-2019 has forced a series of factories to close down.
20/02/2020
The growth of FIEs in Vietnam has recently raised increasingly complicated tax concerns. These problems arise primarily from the practical issues of determining the transaction price between FIEs and their related parties.
18/01/2020
Only 10 foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) have entered the bourse over the last decade, a very modest figure compared with the tens of thousands of enterprises now operational in Vietnam.
08/01/2020
Investors will enjoy more favourable conditions with regards to starting a business, tax, credit access, and investment protection in 2020 buoyed by the Vietnamese government’s latest action plans.
18/12/2019
Local authorities are trialing ways to prevent multinationals from structuring affairs in order to divert profits to low tax jurisdictions.
16/12/2019
Foreign-invested enterprises will no longer be allowed to ignore their tax obligations as Vietnamese tax departments step up action on duty-dodging businesses.
23/11/2019
Vietnam’s import and export value has exceeded $400 billion and is moving towards the $500 billion threshold.
09/11/2019
The total collection for the state budget may exceed VND46 trillion may not be good news, because the sources of revenue are uncertain and the collection from enterprises has decreased.
29/10/2019
The Politburo recently issued a resolution paving the way for favourable conditions to attract and choose high-quality foreign direct investment into Vietnam.
12/09/2019
The problems caused by FIEs, such as transfer pricing and investment under others’ names, have been noted in the Party Politburo’s Resolution 50 for the first time.