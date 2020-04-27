Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
FIEs

tin tức về FIEs mới nhất

Crunch time for labour-intensive areasicon
BUSINESS27/04/20200

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

 
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn

icon20/04/20200
Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors

icon14/04/20200
Will phone exports bounce back as Samsung’s production in China slows?icon

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Samsung is believed to have great advantages over its rivals as its production base is in Vietnam, not in China, where the Covid-2019 has forced a series of factories to close down.

Aligning transfer pricing with international normsicon

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

The growth of FIEs in Vietnam has recently raised increasingly complicated tax concerns. These problems arise primarily from the practical issues of determining the transaction price between FIEs and their related parties.

FIEs reluctant to list shares on bourseicon

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

Only 10 foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) have entered the bourse over the last decade, a very modest figure compared with the tens of thousands of enterprises now operational in Vietnam.

Raft of new measures to aid business prospectsicon

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Investors will enjoy more favourable conditions with regards to starting a business, tax, credit access, and investment protection in 2020 buoyed by the Vietnamese government’s latest action plans.

Vietnam steps up tax scrutiny of foreign invested enterprisesicon

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Local authorities are trialing ways to prevent multinationals from structuring affairs in order to divert profits to low tax jurisdictions.

Tax authorities clamping down on foreign evadersicon

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Foreign-invested enterprises will no longer be allowed to ignore their tax obligations as Vietnamese tax departments step up action on duty-dodging businesses.

FIEs still dominate Vietnam’s exportsicon

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

Vietnam’s import and export value has exceeded $400 billion and is moving towards the $500 billion threshold. 

Tax collections up, but tax revenues from enterprises downicon

BUSINESS
09/11/2019

The total collection for the state budget may exceed VND46 trillion may not be good news, because the sources of revenue are uncertain and the collection from enterprises has decreased.

Framework mooted for stock listingicon

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

The Politburo recently issued a resolution paving the way for favourable conditions to attract and choose high-quality foreign direct investment into Vietnam. 

FIEs favored while Vietnamese enterprises at a disadvantageicon

BUSINESS
12/09/2019

The problems caused by FIEs, such as transfer pricing and investment under others’ names, have been noted in the Party Politburo’s Resolution 50 for the first time.

 
 
