film

tin tức về film mới nhất

Free filmmaking masterclass to feature Jason van Genderenicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS11 giờ trước0

Free filmmaking masterclass to feature Jason van Genderen

Social distancing won’t stop filmmakers creating masterpieces as a pocket filmmaking masterclass will open on 9.45am on April 23. The programme promises to change participants’ entire approach to filmmaking.

 
Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks

Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks

icon16/04/20200
Most watched children’s programmes on Netflix during COVID-19 outbreak

Most watched children’s programmes on Netflix during COVID-19 outbreak

icon09/04/20200
Movie buffs watch free online filmsicon

Movie buffs watch free online films

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/04/2020

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Netflix streams more Vietnamese movies from Decembericon

Netflix streams more Vietnamese movies from December

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

The move following the launching of Netflix’s Vietnamese version this October is a step to extend the outreach to Vietnamese audiences and win the market.

Danish films to be shown in Vietnamicon

Danish films to be shown in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/10/2019

Award-winning film Land of Mine will open the Danish Film Festival in Hà Nội and HCM City.

 
 
