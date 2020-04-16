film
tin tức về film mới nhất
Social distancing won’t stop filmmakers creating masterpieces as a pocket filmmaking masterclass will open on 9.45am on April 23. The programme promises to change participants’ entire approach to filmmaking.
02/04/2020
French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30.
18/12/2019
The move following the launching of Netflix’s Vietnamese version this October is a step to extend the outreach to Vietnamese audiences and win the market.