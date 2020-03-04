Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
FinTech

tin tức về FinTech mới nhất

BUSINESS04/03/20200

Vietnam’s fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asia

The investment capital poured into Vietnam’s fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.

 
Are fintechs in Vietnam mostly e-wallets?

icon02/03/20200
With no limitation on foreign ownership, Vietnam fintech market expects to boom

icon27/02/20200
EVFTA means much more than tax holiday

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

The following are some key points for those who do business with the EU to adopt a comprehensive view on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Vietnam’s fintechs increasingly attractive to foreign investors

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

The Vietnamese finance market has seen many investment deals by foreign investors who have poured money into startups, showing the attractiveness of the new industry.

AI is trend at Vietnam’s startups

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/01/2020

Voice recognition technology, artificial intelligence (A.I), blockchain and big data are the major trends at startups in Vietnam in 2020.

2019: prosperous year for Vietnam’s e-commerce, fintech firms

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.

Flurry of activity upcoming in M&A

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

More Singaporean investment is expected to flow via mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the months to come in Vietnam, focusing on finance, property, and fintech.

Only 2 percent of startups are 'real' startups: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/01/2020

The others are just companies following traditional business models with a bit of innovation.

Investors show keen interest in high tech startups

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020

Investors say they have huge amounts of capital in hands and are seeking good technology startups to disburse the money.

Regulatory sandbox: the key to fintech success

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The Vietnamese fintech startup ecosystem is now home to more than 150 companies and brands, covering a broad range of services from digital payments and alternative finance to wealth management and blockchain.  

Reflecting reality for foreign owner ratios

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

A recent draft decree from the State Bank of Vietnam raised eyebrows with its contents on ownership ratios for overseas groups when it comes to payment intermediary services. 

Will Vietnam be sued if it restricts foreign investments in fintechs?

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) affirmed that regulations are in line with international commitments, which show Vietnam's management rights in the field of payment services.

Ken Research reveals Asia credit cards market outlook to 2025

BUSINESS
01/01/2020

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the credit cards industry within Asia covering various aspects.

Payment-related solutions attract most funding in Vietnamese fintech

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Financial technology (fintech) firms offering payment-related solutions secured the most funding in Vietnam, according to the FinTech in ASEAN: From Startup to Scale-up report. 

Alibaba’s Ant Financial quietly acquires stake in Vietnamese e-wallet firm

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Ant will not control more than 50% of eMonkey, but is expected to have significant influence and provide technical expertise to the e-wallet

FOL concocted for fintech segment

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

Local regulators are ratcheting up pressure in a bid to curb the risks from spreading financial technology by setting up a foreign ownership limit of 49 per cent.

Banks and fintechs: the new and powerful union

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/12/2019

The cooperation between banks and fintech firms is fundamentally changing the way the financial sector operates.

Vietnam startups receive US$750 million in funding in Jan – Oct

BUSINESS
08/12/2019

The growth in investment size in Vietnamese startups over the past few years makes the target of having tech unicorns right in Vietnam feasible, Chu Ngoc Anh, minister of Science and Technology stressed.

Cash habit, poor infrastructure prevent to non-cash economy in Vietnam

BUSINESS
01/12/2019

While non-cash payments are admittedly on the rise, the cash payment habit and limited development of technology infrastructure are big problems for the country’s non-cash economy, experts have said.

 
 
