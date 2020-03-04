FinTech
tin tức về FinTech mới nhất
The investment capital poured into Vietnam’s fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.
BUSINESS
24/02/2020
The following are some key points for those who do business with the EU to adopt a comprehensive view on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
BUSINESS
01/02/2020
The Vietnamese finance market has seen many investment deals by foreign investors who have poured money into startups, showing the attractiveness of the new industry.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/01/2020
Voice recognition technology, artificial intelligence (A.I), blockchain and big data are the major trends at startups in Vietnam in 2020.
BUSINESS
25/01/2020
Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.
BUSINESS
18/01/2020
More Singaporean investment is expected to flow via mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the months to come in Vietnam, focusing on finance, property, and fintech.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020
Investors say they have huge amounts of capital in hands and are seeking good technology startups to disburse the money.
BUSINESS
08/01/2020
The Vietnamese fintech startup ecosystem is now home to more than 150 companies and brands, covering a broad range of services from digital payments and alternative finance to wealth management and blockchain.
BUSINESS
07/01/2020
A recent draft decree from the State Bank of Vietnam raised eyebrows with its contents on ownership ratios for overseas groups when it comes to payment intermediary services.
BUSINESS
02/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) affirmed that regulations are in line with international commitments, which show Vietnam's management rights in the field of payment services.
BUSINESS
01/01/2020
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the credit cards industry within Asia covering various aspects.
BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Financial technology (fintech) firms offering payment-related solutions secured the most funding in Vietnam, according to the FinTech in ASEAN: From Startup to Scale-up report.
BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Ant will not control more than 50% of eMonkey, but is expected to have significant influence and provide technical expertise to the e-wallet
BUSINESS
22/12/2019
Local regulators are ratcheting up pressure in a bid to curb the risks from spreading financial technology by setting up a foreign ownership limit of 49 per cent.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/12/2019
The cooperation between banks and fintech firms is fundamentally changing the way the financial sector operates.
BUSINESS
08/12/2019
The growth in investment size in Vietnamese startups over the past few years makes the target of having tech unicorns right in Vietnam feasible, Chu Ngoc Anh, minister of Science and Technology stressed.
BUSINESS
01/12/2019
While non-cash payments are admittedly on the rise, the cash payment habit and limited development of technology infrastructure are big problems for the country’s non-cash economy, experts have said.