Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.
10/05/2020
Thousands of fishing vessels in Vietnam may be suspended for failing to install satellite tracking devices.
24/01/2020
The 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island is a place for fishermen to pray for a smooth voyage.
20/11/2019
Four fishermen have died of asphyxiation after being trapped in a fish storage locker of a vessel off southern Kien Giang Province on Tuesday.
15/10/2019
Located in Quang Loi commune of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, Quang Loi lagoon is an ideal destination for visitors when discovering the Tam Giang lagoon system.
27/09/2019
Vietnam’s fishery sector expects to regain a “green card” from the European Commission after working tirelessly to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (or IUU) fishing.