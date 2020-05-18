Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

21/05/2020 02:38:15 (GMT +7)

tag
 

fishermen

tin tức về fishermen mới nhất

Fishermen defend national seasicon
VIDEO18/05/20200

Fishermen defend national seas

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

 
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters

icon15/05/20200
Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty

icon13/05/20200
Thousands of fishing vessels face suspensionicon

Thousands of fishing vessels face suspension

SOCIETY
10/05/2020

Thousands of fishing vessels in Vietnam may be suspended for failing to install satellite tracking devices.

300-year-old temple on Phu Quoc protects fishermenicon

300-year-old temple on Phu Quoc protects fishermen

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/01/2020

The 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island is a place for fishermen to pray for a smooth voyage.

Four fishermen in Kien Giang suffocate to deathicon

Four fishermen in Kien Giang suffocate to death

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

Four fishermen have died of asphyxiation after being trapped in a fish storage locker of a vessel off southern Kien Giang Province on Tuesday.

Quang Loi lagoon - a must-visit destination in central VNicon

Quang Loi lagoon - a must-visit destination in central VN

PHOTOS
15/10/2019

Located in Quang Loi commune of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, Quang Loi lagoon is an ideal destination for visitors when discovering the Tam Giang lagoon system.

Vietnam needs to take further efforts to regain EC’s “green card”icon

Vietnam needs to take further efforts to regain EC’s “green card”

VIDEO
27/09/2019

Vietnam’s fishery sector expects to regain a “green card” from the European Commission after working tirelessly to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (or IUU) fishing. 

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 