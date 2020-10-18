Fit
tin tức về Fit mới nhất
According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.
28/08/2020
As of August 23, 45,299 rooftop solar power projects had become operational with total capacity of 1,029 MWp, according to the Electricidty of Vietnam (EVN).
27/08/2020
Covid-19 and the slow implementation of power transmission projects may make it impossible for solar power projects to connect to the national grid by the end of the year.
14/07/2020
As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.
06/07/2020
A solution for the power industry has been put into discussion: selling entire power plants to investors after they are put into operation.
04/06/2020
The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.
19/12/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told the authorities of cities and provinces and Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to stop proposing solar power projects under the feed-in tariff (FIT) program until a new decision is issued.
02/10/2019
Despite bankability concerns in power purchase agreements, investing in solar power is a new boom in Vietnam as developers, original equipment manufacturers, and contractors rush into the market thanks to the current feed-in tariff.
17/06/2019
Những người bắt đầu luyện tập thể thao sẽ được hỗ trợ rất nhiều từ bộ đôi Galaxy Fit/Fit e, sản phẩm vòng đeo thông minh mới nhất của Samsung.