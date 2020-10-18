Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Rooftop solar power popular in southern provincesicon
BUSINESS18/10/20200

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.

 
Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration

icon12/10/20200
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws

icon30/09/20200
Low price scheme disappoints rooftop solar-power developersicon

BUSINESS
28/08/2020

As of August 23, 45,299 rooftop solar power projects had become operational with total capacity of 1,029 MWp, according to the Electricidty of Vietnam (EVN).

Solar power investors fear they may not be able to enjoy preferential FITicon

BUSINESS
27/08/2020

Covid-19 and the slow implementation of power transmission projects may make it impossible for solar power projects to connect to the national grid by the end of the year.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on saleicon

BUSINESS
14/07/2020

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sectoricon

BUSINESS
06/07/2020

A solution for the power industry has been put into discussion: selling entire power plants to investors after they are put into operation.

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decisionicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/06/2020

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

VN Trade Ministry orders halt to new solar power projectsicon

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told the authorities of cities and provinces and Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to stop proposing solar power projects under the feed-in tariff (FIT) program until a new decision is issued.

Developers awaiting latest FiT amid sparked solar rushicon

BUSINESS
02/10/2019

Despite bankability concerns in power purchase agreements, investing in solar power is a new boom in Vietnam as developers, original equipment manufacturers, and contractors rush into the market thanks to the current feed-in tariff. 

Galaxy Fit/Fit e: Chuyên gia thể lực cho người tập thể thaoicon

Sản phẩm
17/06/2019

Những người bắt đầu luyện tập thể thao sẽ được hỗ trợ rất nhiều từ bộ đôi Galaxy Fit/Fit e, sản phẩm vòng đeo thông minh mới nhất của Samsung.

 
 
