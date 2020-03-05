Fitch Solutions
tin tức về Fitch Solutions mới nhất
Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.
27/02/2020
Fitch Solutions has revised down its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent, from 6.8 percent previously, in light of the worsening global COVID-19 outbreak.
17/01/2020
Vietnam’s 2019 credit growth came in at just 12.1%, underperforming the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s 14.0% target for the year. This marked a second year of deceleration since credit growth peaked at 18.2% in 2017.
08/01/2020
Viet Nam’s GDP growth would reach 6.8 per cent from the 7.02 per cent posted in 2019, mainly due to a slowdown in the industrial sector, analysts from Fitch Solutions forecast.
01/01/2020
Fitch Solutions maintain 2019 fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6%, but are revising up our 2020 and 2021 fiscal deficit forecasts for Vietnam to 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively, from 6.6% previously.
22/10/2019
Fitch Solutions has revised up its real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.9 per cent in 2019, from 6.5 per cent previously.
10/08/2019
Vietnam’s apparel industry will be a key beneficiary from the ongoing US-China trade war and the subsequent diversification strategies of US retailers, a research entity of Fitch Group has forecast.
05/07/2019
Slowing global demand will have adverse impacts on Vietnam’s manufacturing growth in the remaining months of the year, experts forecast.
04/07/2019
Fitch Solutions maintains its forecast that Vietnam’s real GDP growth will come in at 6.5% in 2019, a fall from 7.1% in 2018, partly due to unfavourable base effects potentially occurring in the remainder of 2019 and slowing global demand.
01/07/2019
Vietnam and Bangladesh are forecast to reap benefits from becoming alternative sourcing destinations as the fashion sector is reckoned the most exposed amid an escalating US - China trade war, according to Fitch Solutions analysts.