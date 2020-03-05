Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Fitch Solutions

tin tức về Fitch Solutions mới nhất

Coal to remain key in Vietnam’s power expansion: Fitch Solutionsicon
BUSINESS05/03/20200

Coal to remain key in Vietnam’s power expansion: Fitch Solutions

Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.

 
Ford expansion's impact on Vietnam's vehicle output muted by imports: Fitch Solutions

Ford expansion’s impact on Vietnam’s vehicle output muted by imports: Fitch Solutions

icon04/03/20200
Robust growth predicted for Vietnam's power sector despite near-term headwinds

Robust growth predicted for Vietnam’s power sector despite near-term headwinds

icon04/03/20200
Vietnam's growth under pressure from global COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam’s growth under pressure from global COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Fitch Solutions has revised down its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent, from 6.8 percent previously, in light of the worsening global COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam's credit growth to stabilise, inflation to be elevated In 2020: Fitch Solutions

Vietnam's credit growth to stabilise, inflation to be elevated In 2020: Fitch Solutions

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

Vietnam’s 2019 credit growth came in at just 12.1%, underperforming the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s 14.0% target for the year. This marked a second year of deceleration since credit growth peaked at 18.2% in 2017.

Vietnam's GDP to ease slightly in 2020

Vietnam’s GDP to ease slightly in 2020

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Viet Nam’s GDP growth would reach 6.8 per cent from the 7.02 per cent posted in 2019, mainly due to a slowdown in the industrial sector, analysts from Fitch Solutions forecast.

Vietnam's fiscal deficit set to see a short-term spike: Fitch Solutions

Vietnam's fiscal deficit set to see a short-term spike: Fitch Solutions

FEATURE
01/01/2020

Fitch Solutions maintain 2019 fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6%, but are revising up our 2020 and 2021 fiscal deficit forecasts for Vietnam to 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively, from 6.6% previously.

Strong growth, but rising bottleneck risks forecast for Vietnam

Strong growth, but rising bottleneck risks forecast for Vietnam

BUSINESS
22/10/2019

Fitch Solutions has revised up its real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.9 per cent in 2019, from 6.5 per cent previously.

Vietnam - fashion manufacturing winner from US-China trade war

Vietnam - fashion manufacturing winner from US-China trade war

BUSINESS
10/08/2019

Vietnam’s apparel industry will be a key beneficiary from the ongoing US-China trade war and the subsequent diversification strategies of US retailers, a research entity of Fitch Group has forecast.

Easing external demand to weigh on Vietnamese manufacturing sector's growth

Easing external demand to weigh on Vietnamese manufacturing sector’s growth

BUSINESS
05/07/2019

Slowing global demand will have adverse impacts on Vietnam’s manufacturing growth in the remaining months of the year, experts forecast.

Vietnam's growth to remain under pressure in 2019

Vietnam’s growth to remain under pressure in 2019

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

Fitch Solutions maintains its forecast that Vietnam’s real GDP growth will come in at 6.5% in 2019, a fall from 7.1% in 2018, partly due to unfavourable base effects potentially occurring in the remainder of 2019 and slowing global demand.

Trade war to benefit Vietnam's fashion: Fitch Solutions

Trade war to benefit Vietnam’s fashion: Fitch Solutions

FEATURE
01/07/2019

Vietnam and Bangladesh are forecast to reap benefits from becoming alternative sourcing destinations as the fashion sector is reckoned the most exposed amid an escalating US - China trade war, according to Fitch Solutions analysts.

 
 
