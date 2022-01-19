 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tình hình chiến sự Nga - Ukraine
#Hướng dẫn điều trị F0 tại nhà
#Tuyển nữ Việt Nam giành vé dự World Cup lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử
#Khởi tố vụ án liên quan đến ông Lê Tùng Vân và Tịnh Thất Bồng Lai
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 3 tuổi ở Hà Nội bị găm nhiều đinh vào đầu
#Học sinh các tỉnh thành trở lại trường học trực tiếp sau dịch Covid-19
#Người dân về quê đón xuân Nhâm Dần

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng30/03/2022 15:34:00 (GMT +7)

tag
 

flc group

tin tức về flc group mới nhất

Deputy CEO replaces Trinh Van Quyet to run FLC Groupicon
BUSINESS4 giờ trước0

Deputy CEO replaces Trinh Van Quyet to run FLC Group

After the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to prosecute Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of FLC Group yesterday, Quyet authorized Deputy General Director Vu Dang Hai Yen to replace his position in the group.
 
FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet arrested for stock market manipulation

FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet arrested for stock market manipulation

icon9 giờ trước0
Police yet to confirm FLC Director’s detainment, travel ban

Police yet to confirm FLC Director’s detainment, travel ban

icon23 giờ trước0
FLC chairman gets highest fine for unannounced share saleicon

FLC chairman gets highest fine for unannounced share sale

BUSINESS
19/01/2022
The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) has imposed the highest possible fine of VND1.5 billion (US$65,850) on Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of local conglomerate FLC, for his unannounced sale of FLC shares. 
FLC share sell surprise incites scrutiny of processicon

FLC share sell surprise incites scrutiny of process

BUSINESS
18/01/2022
The move to block the securities account of FLC Group chairman Trinh Van Quyet for failing to disclose stock sales in advance has triggered a debate around the equity market’s transparency and conflict-of-interest rules.
Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Farosicon

Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros

BUSINESS
12/04/2020
Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.
Plucking up courage to enter foreign exchangesicon

Plucking up courage to enter foreign exchanges

BUSINESS
05/12/2019
The increasing demand for finance has prompted a clutch of Vietnamese corporations, such as FLC Group, to seek out overseas initial public offerings, but after previous failures, few want to be the first to try their luck. 
Bamboo Airways shares priced at $3.54icon

Bamboo Airways shares priced at $3.54

BUSINESS
07/11/2019
The firm announced on November 2 that 405 million shares, worth VNĐ4.05 trillion, will be traded on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market as BAV.
Property group FLC cancels share issuanceicon

Property group FLC cancels share issuance

BUSINESS
01/11/2019
Property developer FLC Group has cancelled the issuance of 300 million shares for current shareholders.  
Bamboo Airways allowed to train aviation stafficon

Bamboo Airways allowed to train aviation staff

BUSINESS
14/08/2019
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on August 13 granted local carrier Bamboo Airways an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate, allowing it to train aviation staff, firstly flight attendants and technicians.
Bamboo Airways forces down FLC's profiticon

Bamboo Airways forces down FLC's profit

BUSINESS
06/08/2019
The operation of Bamboo Airways deeply decreased the gross margin of FLC’s services.  
Bamboo Airways’ fleet could reach 30 by 2023icon

Bamboo Airways’ fleet could reach 30 by 2023

BUSINESS
22/06/2019
The Ministry of Transport agreed on the need for Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of FLC Group, to increase its fleet to 30 aircraft by 2023 after considering opinions of relevant parties at a meeting on June 21.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 