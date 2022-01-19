flc group
tin tức về flc group mới nhất
After the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to prosecute Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of FLC Group yesterday, Quyet authorized Deputy General Director Vu Dang Hai Yen to replace his position in the group.
19/01/2022
The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) has imposed the highest possible fine of VND1.5 billion (US$65,850) on Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of local conglomerate FLC, for his unannounced sale of FLC shares.
18/01/2022
The move to block the securities account of FLC Group chairman Trinh Van Quyet for failing to disclose stock sales in advance has triggered a debate around the equity market’s transparency and conflict-of-interest rules.
12/04/2020
Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.
05/12/2019
The increasing demand for finance has prompted a clutch of Vietnamese corporations, such as FLC Group, to seek out overseas initial public offerings, but after previous failures, few want to be the first to try their luck.
07/11/2019
The firm announced on November 2 that 405 million shares, worth VNĐ4.05 trillion, will be traded on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market as BAV.
01/11/2019
Property developer FLC Group has cancelled the issuance of 300 million shares for current shareholders.
14/08/2019
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on August 13 granted local carrier Bamboo Airways an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate, allowing it to train aviation staff, firstly flight attendants and technicians.
06/08/2019
The operation of Bamboo Airways deeply decreased the gross margin of FLC’s services.
22/06/2019
The Ministry of Transport agreed on the need for Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of FLC Group, to increase its fleet to 30 aircraft by 2023 after considering opinions of relevant parties at a meeting on June 21.