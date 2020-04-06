flights,Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19

flights
tin tức về flights mới nhất
icon
The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon TRAVEL
23/02/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has imposed no ban on flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, CAAV Director General Dinh Viet Thang has said.
icon SOCIETY
14/01/2020
Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City plans to serve more than 3.7 million passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2019
Air travel demand has been forecasted to grow by 12% on-year to 12 million passengers for the coming Tet, the Lunar New Year.
icon TRAVEL
18/12/2019
Air New Zealand’s inaugural flight between Vietnam and Christchurch via Singapore took off on 1 December 2019, marking the start of its five times weekly seasonal service, which will operate until 22 February 2020.
icon TRAVEL
05/12/2019
Airlines have added more seats and air tickets prices are increasing as the Tet holiday approaches.
icon SOCIETY
04/12/2019
At least two people have been killed when Typhoon Kammuri landed in the Philippines on December 2 night, the country’s police said on December 3.
icon TRAVEL
26/11/2019
The newest carrier Bamboo Airways on-time performance rate reached 93.9% in the first ten months of this year, the highest among domestic airlines.
icon SOCIETY
30/08/2019
Vietnam’s airlines have announced their plans to cancel or reschedule their flights from and to airports in central Vietnam where tropical storm Podul is expected to make landfall on August 30.
icon SOCIETY
29/08/2019
Vietnam Airlines has announced to provide Wifi on some of its flights using Airbus A350 aircraft from October 10.
icon SOCIETY
22/08/2019
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to ban passengers and crew members from bringing to planes 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops produced and sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
icon TRAVEL
10/08/2019
Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco have adjusted schedules for flights from/to Phu Quoc, Shanghai and Taiwan on August 9-10 due to bad weather.
icon SOCIETY
04/07/2019
Many flights have been cancelled or delayed on July 3 and 4 due to the storm Mun.
icon SOCIETY
01/06/2019
A national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines flight to Frankfurt, Germany, had to return to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi just 30 minutes after taking off because of a technical problem.