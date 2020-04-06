flights,Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
flights

tin tức về flights mới nhất

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19icon
BUSINESS06/04/20200

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan

icon19/03/20200

Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan

icon19/03/20200
Strict new rules on Vietnam Airlines flights from Europe

icon15/03/20200

Strict new rules on Vietnam Airlines flights from Europe

icon15/03/20200
COVID-19: No ban on flights to RoK, Japanicon

COVID-19: No ban on flights to RoK, Japan

TRAVEL
23/02/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has imposed no ban on flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, CAAV Director General Dinh Viet Thang has said.

Tan Son Nhat airport to serve over 3.7 million passengers during Teticon

Tan Son Nhat airport to serve over 3.7 million passengers during Tet

SOCIETY
14/01/2020

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City plans to serve more than 3.7 million passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Tet air travel demand forecasted to rise 12% on-yearicon

Tet air travel demand forecasted to rise 12% on-year

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Air travel demand has been forecasted to grow by 12% on-year to 12 million passengers for the coming Tet, the Lunar New Year.

Air New Zealand launches flights between Vietnam and Christchurchicon

Air New Zealand launches flights between Vietnam and Christchurch

TRAVEL
18/12/2019

Air New Zealand’s inaugural flight between Vietnam and Christchurch via Singapore took off on 1 December 2019, marking the start of its five times weekly seasonal service, which will operate until 22 February 2020.

Local airlines add more seats for Tet flightsicon

Local airlines add more seats for Tet flights

TRAVEL
05/12/2019

Airlines have added more seats and air tickets prices are increasing as the Tet holiday approaches.

Typhoon Kammuri kills at least two in Philippinesicon

Typhoon Kammuri kills at least two in Philippines

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

At least two people have been killed when Typhoon Kammuri landed in the Philippines on December 2 night, the country’s police said on December 3.

Bamboo Airways most punctual in ten monthsicon

Bamboo Airways most punctual in ten months

TRAVEL
26/11/2019

The newest carrier Bamboo Airways on-time performance rate reached 93.9% in the first ten months of this year, the highest among domestic airlines.

Flights cancelled, rescheduled due to tropical storm Podulicon

Flights cancelled, rescheduled due to tropical storm Podul

SOCIETY
30/08/2019

Vietnam’s airlines have announced their plans to cancel or reschedule their flights from and to airports in central Vietnam where tropical storm Podul is expected to make landfall on August 30.

Passengers to pay $8-10 for using wifi service on Vietnam Airlines’ flightsicon

Passengers to pay $8-10 for using wifi service on Vietnam Airlines’ flights

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

Vietnam Airlines has announced to provide Wifi on some of its flights using Airbus A350 aircraft from October 10.

Vietnam aviation authorities ban 15-inch MacBook Pro on flightsicon

Vietnam aviation authorities ban 15-inch MacBook Pro on flights

SOCIETY
22/08/2019

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to ban passengers and crew members from bringing to planes 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops produced and sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Airlines adjust flight schedules to Phu Quoc, Shanghai, Taiwanicon

Airlines adjust flight schedules to Phu Quoc, Shanghai, Taiwan

TRAVEL
10/08/2019

Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco have adjusted schedules for flights from/to Phu Quoc, Shanghai and Taiwan on August 9-10 due to bad weather.

Airlines cancel flights amid storm Municon

Airlines cancel flights amid storm Mun

SOCIETY
04/07/2019

Many flights have been cancelled or delayed on July 3 and 4 due to the storm Mun.

Vietnam Airlines flight returns to Hanoi after technical warningicon

Vietnam Airlines flight returns to Hanoi after technical warning

SOCIETY
01/06/2019

A national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines flight to Frankfurt, Germany, had to return to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi just 30 minutes after taking off because of a technical problem.

 
 
