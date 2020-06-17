Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT17/06/20200

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

 
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City

icon15/06/20200
Can Tho: One dies, 180 houses damaged in heavy rain

icon01/06/20200
Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding

SOCIETY
07/05/2020

Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region

SOCIETY
26/04/2020

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

Japan to offer VND400-billion aid for antiflooding project in HCMC

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will offer VND400 billion in aid to the HCMC government to rehabilitate the aging and deteriorating sewers in downtown HCMC to help address flooding in the city.

High tides submerge HCM City streets

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

High flood tides have submerged many streets in HCM City. 

Flood prevention dilemma: more projects, but problems remain

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019

One year ago, the HCM City Flood Control Center proposed that the HCM City People’s Committee approve five flood prevention reservoirs with total capital of VND475 billion.

HCM City struggles to deal with floods

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/11/2019

Short- and long-term solutions to prevent floods in HCM City haven't been effective.

HCM City considers flood-prevention project with Dutch technology

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/11/2019

To cope with rainfall, sea water level rise and land subsidence, HCM City is discussing with Dutch experts the possibility of building multi-task dykes to prevent floods and provide water in districts 2 and 9.

Lightning kills one, 5,000 homes flooded in Nghe An

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

Flooding has killed one and inundated more than 5,000 houses in the central province of Nghe An.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry season

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019

It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.

Mekong Delta’s sea level rise alarming: US professor

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/10/2019

Rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta are becoming alarming, said Prof. David Dapice, Senior Economist, Vietnam and Myanmar Programme, Harvard Kennedy School, at a meeting with leaders of Can Tho city on October 8.

Southern region suffers from high tide peaking

VIDEO
02/10/2019

High tide in several days has caused floods in many southern localities. With high tide peaking, Ho Chi Minh City is bracing for heaving flooding.

Coastal development in central Vietnam sparks concern about environmental consequences

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/09/2019

Central provinces are considering developing a series of coastal urban areas, which has raised concern about the effects on the environment and living space.

Thai Nguyen City deeply submerged after downpours

SOCIETY
10/09/2019

After the heavy rain this morning, many roads in Thai Nguyen City of Thai Nguyen Province have been deeply flooded; the traffic was paralyzed for hours; and some areas lost power.

PM approves rice aid for flood-hit residents

SOCIETY
08/09/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve as food aid to residents in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Ha Tinh who suffered from serious flooding.

Overloaded infrastructure causes flooding on Phu Quoc

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/09/2019

Phu Quoc district authorities say the hot development on the island has put pressure on the water drainage system, causing severe flooding in mid-August.

Torrential rains leave four dead, eight missing in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
05/09/2019

At least four people were killed and eight others remain missing in central provinces after torrential rains brought by a tropical depression have stricken the region over the past few days.

Mountainous areas isolated due to heavy rains in central VN

SOCIETY
04/09/2019

Many areas in the central region of Vietnam have been isolated due to heavy rains over the past few days.

 
 
