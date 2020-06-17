flood
Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years
07/05/2020
Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.
26/04/2020
A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.
15/02/2020
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will offer VND400 billion in aid to the HCMC government to rehabilitate the aging and deteriorating sewers in downtown HCMC to help address flooding in the city.
28/11/2019
High flood tides have submerged many streets in HCM City.
22/11/2019
One year ago, the HCM City Flood Control Center proposed that the HCM City People’s Committee approve five flood prevention reservoirs with total capital of VND475 billion.
17/11/2019
To cope with rainfall, sea water level rise and land subsidence, HCM City is discussing with Dutch experts the possibility of building multi-task dykes to prevent floods and provide water in districts 2 and 9.
17/10/2019
Flooding has killed one and inundated more than 5,000 houses in the central province of Nghe An.
12/10/2019
It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.
09/10/2019
Rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta are becoming alarming, said Prof. David Dapice, Senior Economist, Vietnam and Myanmar Programme, Harvard Kennedy School, at a meeting with leaders of Can Tho city on October 8.
02/10/2019
High tide in several days has caused floods in many southern localities. With high tide peaking, Ho Chi Minh City is bracing for heaving flooding.
13/09/2019
Central provinces are considering developing a series of coastal urban areas, which has raised concern about the effects on the environment and living space.
10/09/2019
After the heavy rain this morning, many roads in Thai Nguyen City of Thai Nguyen Province have been deeply flooded; the traffic was paralyzed for hours; and some areas lost power.
08/09/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve as food aid to residents in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Ha Tinh who suffered from serious flooding.
05/09/2019
Phu Quoc district authorities say the hot development on the island has put pressure on the water drainage system, causing severe flooding in mid-August.
05/09/2019
At least four people were killed and eight others remain missing in central provinces after torrential rains brought by a tropical depression have stricken the region over the past few days.
04/09/2019
Many areas in the central region of Vietnam have been isolated due to heavy rains over the past few days.