PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central regionicon
SOCIETY6 giờ trước0

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

 
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches

icon13/10/20200
Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway

icon27/09/20200
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnamicon

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
19/08/2020

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Southeastern region to see high tidesicon

Southeastern region to see high tides

SOCIETY
07/05/2020

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy seasonicon

HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/04/2020

The HCM City administration has ordered the city Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue and local authorities to assess 300 sites that face a high risk of landslides and floods in case of heavy rains and storms.

Jakarta floods leave at least five people dead, three missingicon

Jakarta floods leave at least five people dead, three missing

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

At least five people were killed and three others went missing during floods that have crippled much of Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta, a disaster agency official said on February 26.

HCM City’s climate to worsen by 2050icon

HCM City’s climate to worsen by 2050

SOCIETY
07/11/2019

Ho Chi Minh City’s climate and hydrodynamics are extreme and are expected to worsen by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

As China builds hydropower dams on Mekong, Vietnam seeks solutionsicon

As China builds hydropower dams on Mekong, Vietnam seeks solutions

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/10/2019

To date, China has completed 11 hydropower dams out of total 19 dams in the upper course of Mekong.

Flooding causes four deaths, heavy losses in central regionicon

Flooding causes four deaths, heavy losses in central region

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

Floods following downpours, along with gale and lightning, killed four and caused heavy losses in many central localities from October 14 to 16, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Vietnam should be proactive in coping with natural disasters: expertsicon

Vietnam should be proactive in coping with natural disasters: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/09/2019

As a country highly exposed to droughts, floods and landslides, Vietnam needs more active prevention instead of just a passive response.

Heavy rains, floods wreak havoc in Yen Bai, Lam Dongicon

Heavy rains, floods wreak havoc in Yen Bai, Lam Dong

SOCIETY
26/07/2019

Authorities and people in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong are working to overcome consequences of heavy downpours and floods from July 24 night.

Floods, landslides kill two in Vietnam's northern regionicon

Floods, landslides kill two in Vietnam's northern region

SOCIETY
31/05/2019

As of May 29, floods, whirlwinds, and landslides in Vietnam’s northern region killed two people and injured two others, while causing heavy property losses.

 
 
