Floods
tin tức về Floods mới nhất
icon
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.
icon SOCIETY
19/08/2020
Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
icon SOCIETY
07/05/2020
High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/04/2020
The HCM City administration has ordered the city Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue and local authorities to assess 300 sites that face a high risk of landslides and floods in case of heavy rains and storms.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
At least five people were killed and three others went missing during floods that have crippled much of Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta, a disaster agency official said on February 26.
icon SOCIETY
07/11/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s climate and hydrodynamics are extreme and are expected to worsen by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/10/2019
To date, China has completed 11 hydropower dams out of total 19 dams in the upper course of Mekong.
icon SOCIETY
17/10/2019
Floods following downpours, along with gale and lightning, killed four and caused heavy losses in many central localities from October 14 to 16, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/09/2019
As a country highly exposed to droughts, floods and landslides, Vietnam needs more active prevention instead of just a passive response.
icon SOCIETY
26/07/2019
Authorities and people in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong are working to overcome consequences of heavy downpours and floods from July 24 night.
icon SOCIETY
31/05/2019
As of May 29, floods, whirlwinds, and landslides in Vietnam’s northern region killed two people and injured two others, while causing heavy property losses.