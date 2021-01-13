 
Village earns billions of VND a year from flower cultivated for over a centuryicon
Village earns billions of VND a year from flower cultivated for over a century

Farmers in Nghia Trai hamlet in Tan Quang commune in Hung Yen province have been growing cuc chi (Chrysanthemum indicum), used for herbal medicine and tea, for hundreds of years.
 
Peach blossom farmers in Nhat Tan, a village famous for the flowers in Hanoi, keep in contact with people who hire their trees for Tet and collect them after the Lunar New Year so they can get to work early for the following festival.  
Gardeners working in HCM City’s flower village have been undergoing careful preparations of their ornamental plants so they bloom just in time for the upcoming Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.
The 8th Da Lat Flower Festival will take place from December 20 to 24 in Da Lat and Bao Loc cities, the Lam Dong province People’s Committee has announced.
 
 
