Flower villages
At the present time, the kumquat gardeners in Tu Lien (Tay Ho District, Hanoi) are busy preparing bonsai products such as peaches, kumquat to serve the Lunar New Year celebration.
20/01/2020
The spring atmosphere is overwhelming Hanoi’s streets, from downtown to the outskirts.
27/11/2019
White daisies are often in full bloom in November in Hanoi, signaling the beginning of winter. In recent years, the flower has become popular, helping local growers raise income.
11/11/2019
Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap and ornamental flower village in Cho Lach District of Ben Tre are bustling not because of flood of visitors but flower growers are busy preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year, which will begin on January 25.