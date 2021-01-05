 
Flower villages

tin tức về Flower villages mới nhất

Golden buffalo carrying kumquat tree, a decorative product for 2021icon
SOCIETY05/01/20210

Golden buffalo carrying kumquat tree, a decorative product for 2021

At the present time, the kumquat gardeners in Tu Lien (Tay Ho District, Hanoi) are busy preparing bonsai products such as peaches, kumquat to serve the Lunar New Year celebration.
 
Stunning chrysanthemum bloom lightens up grey winter

Stunning chrysanthemum bloom lightens up grey winter

icon05/01/20210
Peach flower branches put up for early sale in Hanoi

Peach flower branches put up for early sale in Hanoi

icon21/12/20200
Spring in the air and the streetsicon

Spring in the air and the streets

SOCIETY
20/01/2020
The spring atmosphere is overwhelming Hanoi’s streets, from downtown to the outskirts.
White daisy helps flower growers raise incomeicon

White daisy helps flower growers raise income

VIDEO
27/11/2019
White daisies are often in full bloom in November in Hanoi, signaling the beginning of winter. In recent years, the flower has become popular, helping local growers raise income.
Flower villages in Vietnam's Mekong Delta prepare for Tet holiday marketicon

Flower villages in Vietnam's Mekong Delta prepare for Tet holiday market

SOCIETY
11/11/2019
Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap and ornamental flower village in Cho Lach District of Ben Tre are bustling not because of flood of visitors but flower growers are busy preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year, which will begin on January 25.
 
 
