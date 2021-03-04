 
15/03/2021 15:16:30 (GMT +7)

folk art

tin tức về folk art mới nhất

Preserving and promoting Dong Ho folk paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

Preserving and promoting Dong Ho folk paintings

Dong Ho folk paintings are one of the most famous folk painting genres in Vietnam. Beyond just decoration, though, the paintings also convey moral lessons.
 
HCM City theatre group preserves tuong

HCM City theatre group preserves tuong

icon04/03/20210
Hang Trong folk print- a touch of the legacy in the modern life

Hang Trong folk print- a touch of the legacy in the modern life

icon26/02/20210
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/07/2020
A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.
Tet of the San Diu ethnic minority group

Tet of the San Diu ethnic minority group

YOUR VIETNAM
26/01/2020
The San Diu ethnic minority group, who live in northern mountainous areas with a population of nearly 147,000, celebrate quite a lot of festivals the most important of which is Tet, the lunar New Year festival.
Dong Ho paintings on display in Hanoi

Dong Ho paintings on display in Hanoi

PHOTOS
14/11/2019
Traditional and contemporary Dong Ho folk paintings are being showcased at an exhibition opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.
Dossiers on Dong Ho folk painting to be appraised

Dossiers on Dong Ho folk painting to be appraised

VIDEO
13/08/2019
The National Cultural Heritage Council will appraise dossiers on the Vietnamese folk art of Dong Ho painting later this year, then complete them before submitting to the Prime Minister.
 
 
