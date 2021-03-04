folk art
Dong Ho folk paintings are one of the most famous folk painting genres in Vietnam. Beyond just decoration, though, the paintings also convey moral lessons.
21/07/2020
A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.
26/01/2020
The San Diu ethnic minority group, who live in northern mountainous areas with a population of nearly 147,000, celebrate quite a lot of festivals the most important of which is Tet, the lunar New Year festival.
14/11/2019
Traditional and contemporary Dong Ho folk paintings are being showcased at an exhibition opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.
13/08/2019
The National Cultural Heritage Council will appraise dossiers on the Vietnamese folk art of Dong Ho painting later this year, then complete them before submitting to the Prime Minister.