14/04/2020 09:21:52 (GMT +7)

food delivery

tin tức về food delivery mới nhất

Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemicicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS10/04/20200

Don't go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door. 

 
Forwarding industry competition heats up

Forwarding industry competition heats up

icon06/04/20200
Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in

Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in

icon03/04/20200
‘Super-app’ race gets scorching hoticon

‘Super-app’ race gets scorching hot

BUSINESS
08/09/2019

Go-Viet is speeding up, 'Be' has launched more services, and MoMo has expressed its intention to join the race, while Grab has a new strategy.

Vietnam food delivery market is battlefield for four Asian unicornsicon

Vietnam food delivery market is battlefield for four Asian unicorns

BUSINESS
10/06/2019

SEA and Grab from Singapore, Woowa Brothers from South Korea and Go-Jek from Indonesia are fighting for market share.

 
 
