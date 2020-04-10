food delivery
tin tức về food delivery mới nhất
icon
The pandemic may be keeping you at home but you can always treat yourself with a wide range of delicacies delivered right to your front door.
icon BUSINESS
08/09/2019
Go-Viet is speeding up, 'Be' has launched more services, and MoMo has expressed its intention to join the race, while Grab has a new strategy.
icon BUSINESS
10/06/2019
SEA and Grab from Singapore, Woowa Brothers from South Korea and Go-Jek from Indonesia are fighting for market share.