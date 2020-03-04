Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreakicon
BUSINESS21 giờ trước0

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak

Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

 
Food processors thinking outside the box for sales

Food processors thinking outside the box for sales

icon04/03/20200
Virus rouses food safety awareness in Vietnam

Virus rouses food safety awareness in Vietnam

icon15/02/20200
The government orders inspections to lasso in runaway pork pricesicon

The government orders inspections to lasso in runaway pork prices

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

The government ordered the inspection of big pork producers in Vietnam as part the efforts to curb prices, stabilise the market, and rein in inflation in 2020.

Trade deals trigger foreign investments in Vietnam’s food sectoricon

Trade deals trigger foreign investments in Vietnam’s food sector

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

According to forecasts of BMI Research, Vietnam’s food industry is expected to achieve annual growth of 10.9% in 2015-2020.

Two Michelin-starred chef to present 'green cuisine' menu in Hanoiicon

Two Michelin-starred chef to present 'green cuisine' menu in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/11/2019

French Chef Alain Dutournier to introduce special menu at Press Club's La Table du Chef restaurant from November 19 to 23.

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yenicon

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen

TRAVEL
27/10/2019

Tương Bần (soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century.

Argentinean guest chef amazes local gourmets with traditional recipesicon

Argentinean guest chef amazes local gourmets with traditional recipes

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/09/2019

For Argentinean guest chef Alberto Curia, who is now in Hanoi to introduce local connoisseurs to the best of his home country’s cuisine, playing the role as a “gastronomy ambassador” is a great honour.

Organic food becomes scarce amid huge demandicon

Organic food becomes scarce amid huge demand

VIDEO
17/07/2019

Organic food consumption is a growing trend in Vietnam. The more people fear “dirty food”, the more they aware of using clean food.

On-site cooking: A highlight at Danang International Food Festival 2019icon

On-site cooking: A highlight at Danang International Food Festival 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/06/2019

President of Worldchefs Thomas A. Gugler will join other 13 talented chefs from around the world at  the upcoming Danang International Food Festival 2019 (DNIFF) .

 
 
