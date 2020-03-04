food
tin tức về food mới nhất
icon
Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.
icon BUSINESS
09/02/2020
The government ordered the inspection of big pork producers in Vietnam as part the efforts to curb prices, stabilise the market, and rein in inflation in 2020.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
According to forecasts of BMI Research, Vietnam’s food industry is expected to achieve annual growth of 10.9% in 2015-2020.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/11/2019
French Chef Alain Dutournier to introduce special menu at Press Club's La Table du Chef restaurant from November 19 to 23.
icon TRAVEL
27/10/2019
Tương Bần (soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/09/2019
For Argentinean guest chef Alberto Curia, who is now in Hanoi to introduce local connoisseurs to the best of his home country’s cuisine, playing the role as a “gastronomy ambassador” is a great honour.
icon VIDEO
17/07/2019
Organic food consumption is a growing trend in Vietnam. The more people fear “dirty food”, the more they aware of using clean food.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/06/2019
President of Worldchefs Thomas A. Gugler will join other 13 talented chefs from around the world at the upcoming Danang International Food Festival 2019 (DNIFF) .