football

tin tức về football mới nhất

Striker Ha Duc Chinh can’t play again after leaving hospitalicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20/03/20200

Striker Ha Duc Chinh can’t play again after leaving hospital

Six weeks ago striker Ha Duc Chinh left the hospital after treatment for high liver enzymes, but the date of his return for Da Nang is unknown.

 
Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1

Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1

icon17/03/20200
HCM City FC expect three points in AFC Cup match

HCM City FC expect three points in AFC Cup match

icon10/03/20200
V.League to kick off season behind closed doorsicon

V.League to kick off season behind closed doors

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/03/2020

The organisers of the V.League 1 have announced the first round of fixtures next weekend will take place behind closed doors.

Japanese firm to attract Vietnamese workers via footballicon

Japanese firm to attract Vietnamese workers via football

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

Japanese electronic device maker Lion Power is tapping into football’s popularity in Vietnam as a way to recruit technical trainees amid a labour shortage in Japan, reported the Asian Nikkei Review.

AFC changes schedule for Vietnamese clubs due to virusicon

AFC changes schedule for Vietnamese clubs due to virus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

Following the VN Football Federation (VFF)'s request, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the competition schedule for both Vietnamese clubs in the AFC Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

LS Holdings to sponsor V.League 1 and V.League 2 in 2020icon

LS Holdings to sponsor V.League 1 and V.League 2 in 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

LS Holdings Group will sponsor both national V.League 1 and V.League 2 tournaments in the 2020-21 season.

Coronavirus stuffs up coach Park Hang-seo's plansicon

Coronavirus stuffs up coach Park Hang-seo's plans

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/02/2020

Head coach Park Hang-seo will have some hard decisions to make ahead of the national team's next World Cup qualifier against Malaysia due to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

Vietnam strive for best results, says coach Mai Duc Chungicon

Vietnam strive for best results, says coach Mai Duc Chung

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/02/2020

Vietnam have respect for all their opponents and will do their utmost to attain the best possible result, said head coach Mai Duc Chung at a press conference held on Sunday.

Vietnam arrives in Thailand for AFC U23 Championshipsicon

Vietnam arrives in Thailand for AFC U23 Championships

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020

The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.

Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spoticon

Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spot

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020

The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.

Cong Phuong to return home after failure in Belgiumicon

Cong Phuong to return home after failure in Belgium

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to return to Vietnam later this month after failing to secure a long-term contract at a Belgian football club.

VN football is actively gearing up for World Cup 2026, says VFF Vice Presidenticon

VN football is actively gearing up for World Cup 2026, says VFF Vice President

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019

Vietnamese football is about to wrap up an eventful year with resounding success from teams at different levels, as well as gear up for new ambitions to conquer in the years ahead, including the campaign to earn a place in the 2026 World Cup.

Luong Xuan Truong's goal is best of Thai League in 2019icon

Luong Xuan Truong's goal is best of Thai League in 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019

Luong Xuan Truong was playing in the Thai League for four months and scored just one goal, but what a goal it was.

Vietnam sit on top of ASEAN in 2019icon

Vietnam sit on top of ASEAN in 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019

Vietnam end 2019 as the Southeast Asian No 1 team, following the December rankings released by FIFA on December 19.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to host reception for victorious SEA Games football teamsicon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to host reception for victorious SEA Games football teams

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will host a reception to welcome both the national men’s and women’s football teams following their gold medals at the SEA games arena.

Park Hang-seo proud of Vietnam U22s’ fighting spiriticon

Park Hang-seo proud of Vietnam U22s’ fighting spirit

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

Head coach Park Hang-seo said he was very proud of the fighting spirit of his players after Vietnam U22s scored a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Indonesia to retain their top spot in Group B at the 30th SEA Games on December 1.

Vietnam trounce Laos 6-1 at SEA Games 30icon

Vietnam trounce Laos 6-1 at SEA Games 30

VIDEO
29/11/2019

The Vietnamese men’s U22 team trounced Laos 6-1 in their second match of Group B at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines on November 28.

AS Roma: Why did Italian club decide to announce signings alongside missing children?icon

AS Roma: Why did Italian club decide to announce signings alongside missing children?

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019

This summer, Italian club Roma began announcing their transfer signings alongside images of missing children. This is why.

Park Hang-seo: “We are just lucky to beat Brunei 6-0”icon

Park Hang-seo: “We are just lucky to beat Brunei 6-0”

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo said his side got lucky to beat Brunei 6-0 during a press conference after their Group B encounter at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines on November 25.

 
 
