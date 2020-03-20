football
Six weeks ago striker Ha Duc Chinh left the hospital after treatment for high liver enzymes, but the date of his return for Da Nang is unknown.
01/03/2020
The organisers of the V.League 1 have announced the first round of fixtures next weekend will take place behind closed doors.
14/02/2020
Japanese electronic device maker Lion Power is tapping into football’s popularity in Vietnam as a way to recruit technical trainees amid a labour shortage in Japan, reported the Asian Nikkei Review.
08/02/2020
Following the VN Football Federation (VFF)'s request, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the competition schedule for both Vietnamese clubs in the AFC Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
08/02/2020
LS Holdings Group will sponsor both national V.League 1 and V.League 2 tournaments in the 2020-21 season.
05/02/2020
Head coach Park Hang-seo will have some hard decisions to make ahead of the national team's next World Cup qualifier against Malaysia due to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
03/02/2020
Vietnam have respect for all their opponents and will do their utmost to attain the best possible result, said head coach Mai Duc Chung at a press conference held on Sunday.
02/01/2020
The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.
02/01/2020
The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.
24/12/2019
Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to return to Vietnam later this month after failing to secure a long-term contract at a Belgian football club.
23/12/2019
Vietnamese football is about to wrap up an eventful year with resounding success from teams at different levels, as well as gear up for new ambitions to conquer in the years ahead, including the campaign to earn a place in the 2026 World Cup.
21/12/2019
Luong Xuan Truong was playing in the Thai League for four months and scored just one goal, but what a goal it was.
21/12/2019
Vietnam end 2019 as the Southeast Asian No 1 team, following the December rankings released by FIFA on December 19.
11/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will host a reception to welcome both the national men’s and women’s football teams following their gold medals at the SEA games arena.
02/12/2019
Head coach Park Hang-seo said he was very proud of the fighting spirit of his players after Vietnam U22s scored a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Indonesia to retain their top spot in Group B at the 30th SEA Games on December 1.
29/11/2019
The Vietnamese men’s U22 team trounced Laos 6-1 in their second match of Group B at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines on November 28.
26/11/2019
This summer, Italian club Roma began announcing their transfer signings alongside images of missing children. This is why.
26/11/2019
Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo said his side got lucky to beat Brunei 6-0 during a press conference after their Group B encounter at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines on November 25.