Vietnam external relations in 2020: mettle and new postureicon
FEATURE03/01/20210

Vietnam external relations in 2020: mettle and new posture

Vietnam’s diplomatic sector overcame numerous challenges throughout 2020 to create, grasp and optimise new cooperation opportunities, thus contributing to the country’s progress towards development.
 
Vietnam visits by foreign leaders in 2020 amid COVID-19

Vietnam visits by foreign leaders in 2020 amid COVID-19

icon26/12/20200
Vietnam puts focus on national defence and security

Vietnam puts focus on national defence and security

icon26/12/20200
Elevate VN's profile, fostering ties with all countries high on 2020 agenda: foreign ministericon

Elevate VN's profile, fostering ties with all countries high on 2020 agenda: foreign minister

POLITICS
29/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Vietnam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.  
Deputy PM, FM grants interview on foreign affairsicon

Deputy PM, FM grants interview on foreign affairs

POLITICS
16/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has granted an interview to press agencies on foreign affairs, on the occasion of the traditional lunar New Year.
Protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad: A highlighticon

Protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad: A highlight

SOCIETY
31/12/2019
Facing unpredictable developments of many regions in the world, the protection of citizens has always been carried out by Vietnam under the motto 'Active, timely, quick and effective protection'.  
Human right-related foreign affairs contributes to empowering Vietnam's position in the worldicon

Human right-related foreign affairs contributes to empowering Vietnam's position in the world

SOCIETY
13/12/2019
At the regional level, Vietnam is also an active member, which chaired many activities within the framework of ASEAN on human rights.
Russian enterprises set sights on healthcare and high tech in Vietnamicon

Russian enterprises set sights on healthcare and high tech in Vietnam

BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Vietnam and Russia are expanding bilateral co-operation to new sectors with an emphasis on healthcare and high tech, in addition to energy.
 
 
