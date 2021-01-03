foreign affairs
tin tức về foreign affairs mới nhất
icon
Vietnam’s diplomatic sector overcame numerous challenges throughout 2020 to create, grasp and optimise new cooperation opportunities, thus contributing to the country’s progress towards development.
icon POLITICS
29/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Vietnam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.
icon POLITICS
16/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has granted an interview to press agencies on foreign affairs, on the occasion of the traditional lunar New Year.
icon SOCIETY
31/12/2019
Facing unpredictable developments of many regions in the world, the protection of citizens has always been carried out by Vietnam under the motto 'Active, timely, quick and effective protection'.
icon SOCIETY
13/12/2019
At the regional level, Vietnam is also an active member, which chaired many activities within the framework of ASEAN on human rights.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Vietnam and Russia are expanding bilateral co-operation to new sectors with an emphasis on healthcare and high tech, in addition to energy.