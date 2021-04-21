foreign coach
tin tức về foreign coach mới nhất
Newly-appointed Hanoi FC coach Park Choong-kyun has offered high praise to rivals Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and their tactics.
16/12/2020
Serbian coach Ljupko Petrovic will take the helm of Thanh Hoa FC to lead the club in the upcoming V-League 2021.
26/11/2020
Bangkok United’s former coach Alexandre Polking has been appointed as HCM City FC’s new manager after the departure of Chung Hae-seong, the club has confirmed.