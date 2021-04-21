 
foreign coach

New Hanoi FC coach impressed by HAGLicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

New Hanoi FC coach impressed by HAGL

Newly-appointed Hanoi FC coach Park Choong-kyun has offered high praise to rivals Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and their tactics.
 
Thai coach Kiatisuk and team win most V-League awards in April

Thai coach Kiatisuk and team win most V-League awards in April

icon17 giờ trước0
Thai newspaper: 'With Kiatisuk, Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC is ready for the championship'

Thai newspaper: 'With Kiatisuk, Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC is ready for the championship'

21/04/2021
V-League: football clubs change coachesicon

V-League: football clubs change coaches

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/04/2021
Nearly a third of the teams in the V-League have changed coaches.
Serbian coach Petrovic comes back to lead Thanh Hoa FCicon

Serbian coach Petrovic comes back to lead Thanh Hoa FC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2020
Serbian coach Ljupko Petrovic will take the helm of Thanh Hoa FC to lead the club in the upcoming V-League 2021.
Former Thai League coach becomes HCM City's new managericon

Former Thai League coach becomes HCM City's new manager

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2020
Bangkok United’s former coach Alexandre Polking has been appointed as HCM City FC’s new manager after the departure of Chung Hae-seong, the club has confirmed.
 
 
