foreign direct investment

tin tức về foreign direct investment mới nhất

FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first halficon
BUSINESS3 giờ trước0

FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half

Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

 
VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion

VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion

icon26/06/20200
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI

icon01/06/20200
COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDIicon

COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI

BUSINESS
23/04/2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quartericon

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

BUSINESS
28/03/2020

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Vietnam braces for economic effects of COVID-19icon

Vietnam braces for economic effects of COVID-19

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

Vietnam will optimise external resources to spur national economy as the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus on foreign investment flows into the country is visible, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Balanced prospects for foreign direct investmenticon

Balanced prospects for foreign direct investment

FEATURE
15/02/2020

Investors’ confidence in Vietnam remains positive, backed by the country’s strong performance in FDI attraction since 2019, signalling an upbeat prospect ahead amid some concerns about negative impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020icon

Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.

Japanese firms wish to scale up business in Vietnamicon

Japanese firms wish to scale up business in Vietnam

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

Tidy profits have motivated around 64 percent of Japanese firms in Vietnam to consider expanding their business in the Southeast Asian country, according to the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

Real estate retains second position in FDI attractionicon

Real estate retains second position in FDI attraction

BUSINESS
04/01/2020

Real estate remained the second biggest magnet for FDI in 2019, following processing – manufacturing, as it attracted $3.88 billion FDI, equivalent to 10.2 percent of the total registered.

South Korea tops foreign investors in Vietnam in 2019icon

South Korea tops foreign investors in Vietnam in 2019

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

The Republic of Korea (RoK) is the leading foreign investor in Vietnam in 2019, pouring 7.92 billion USD into the country, accounting for over one fifth of the total flow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam during the year.

FDI firms face difficulties in listingicon

FDI firms face difficulties in listing

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

There are currently only 10 FDI enterprises listed on local exchanges compared to the tens of thousands of FDI firms operating in Viet Nam.

More concern than joyicon

More concern than joy

FEATURE
18/12/2019


The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector remains the main driver for Vietnam’s achievement of the record high trade surplus in the first 10 months of this year.

Foreign investment increases in wood processing industryicon

Foreign investment increases in wood processing industry

VIDEO
16/12/2019

Foreign direct investment in the wood processing industry has increased rapidly, especially since 2018, the Viet Nam Timber and Forest Product Association has said.

Hanoi remains top FDI destination in 10 monthsicon

Hanoi remains top FDI destination in 10 months

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Hanoi continued to top the list of foreign direct investment destinations in Vietnam in the first 10 months of this year, raking in about 6.85 billion USD, most of which came in form of capital contributions and share purchase.

Vietnam's forex rate forecast to remain stable till year-endicon

Vietnam's forex rate forecast to remain stable till year-end

BUSINESS
30/10/2019

The VND was expected to remain broadly stable against the USD over the remainder of 2019 and to be slightly weaker on average over 2020, buoyed by robust FDI inflows, dollar purchases by businesses, and a healthy foreign reserve position.

Vietnam’s FDI inflow up in 10 monthsicon

Vietnam’s FDI inflow up in 10 months

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

Vietnam attracted US$29.11 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of 2019, up 4.3 per cent over the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency said on Monday.

Vietnam’s economic outlook positive in medium term: WBicon

Vietnam’s economic outlook positive in medium term: WB

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

The medium-term outlook for the Vietnamese economy is broadly positive despite persistent downside risks, the World Bank (WB) said in its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update released on October 10.

Vietnam attracts $22.63 billion of FDI in eight monthsicon

Vietnam attracts $22.63 billion of FDI in eight months

BUSINESS
31/08/2019

Vietnam recorded $22.63 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in the first eight months of 2019, equivalent to 92.9 percent of the figure in the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Investment screening mechanism: Elusiveicon

Investment screening mechanism: Elusive

FEATURE
15/08/2019

The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) is seeking a safe haven as the Sino-American trade war has yet to show a sign of ending.

 
 
