Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
23/04/2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.
28/03/2020
Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.
20/02/2020
Vietnam will optimise external resources to spur national economy as the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus on foreign investment flows into the country is visible, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
15/02/2020
Investors’ confidence in Vietnam remains positive, backed by the country’s strong performance in FDI attraction since 2019, signalling an upbeat prospect ahead amid some concerns about negative impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
21/01/2020
After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.
20/01/2020
Tidy profits have motivated around 64 percent of Japanese firms in Vietnam to consider expanding their business in the Southeast Asian country, according to the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).
04/01/2020
Real estate remained the second biggest magnet for FDI in 2019, following processing – manufacturing, as it attracted $3.88 billion FDI, equivalent to 10.2 percent of the total registered.
26/12/2019
The Republic of Korea (RoK) is the leading foreign investor in Vietnam in 2019, pouring 7.92 billion USD into the country, accounting for over one fifth of the total flow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam during the year.
23/12/2019
There are currently only 10 FDI enterprises listed on local exchanges compared to the tens of thousands of FDI firms operating in Viet Nam.
18/12/2019
The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector remains the main driver for Vietnam’s achievement of the record high trade surplus in the first 10 months of this year.
16/12/2019
Foreign direct investment in the wood processing industry has increased rapidly, especially since 2018, the Viet Nam Timber and Forest Product Association has said.
13/11/2019
Hanoi continued to top the list of foreign direct investment destinations in Vietnam in the first 10 months of this year, raking in about 6.85 billion USD, most of which came in form of capital contributions and share purchase.
30/10/2019
The VND was expected to remain broadly stable against the USD over the remainder of 2019 and to be slightly weaker on average over 2020, buoyed by robust FDI inflows, dollar purchases by businesses, and a healthy foreign reserve position.
29/10/2019
Vietnam attracted US$29.11 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of 2019, up 4.3 per cent over the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency said on Monday.
11/10/2019
The medium-term outlook for the Vietnamese economy is broadly positive despite persistent downside risks, the World Bank (WB) said in its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update released on October 10.
31/08/2019
Vietnam recorded $22.63 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in the first eight months of 2019, equivalent to 92.9 percent of the figure in the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.
15/08/2019
The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) is seeking a safe haven as the Sino-American trade war has yet to show a sign of ending.