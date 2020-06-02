Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# VirusCorona
foreign experts

160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngaiicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai

160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.

 
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city

icon02/06/20200
HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries

HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries

icon24/05/20200
Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantinedicon

Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined

SOCIETY
21/05/2020

The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantinedicon

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined

SOCIETY
16/04/2020

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign expertsicon

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts

SOCIETY
01/04/2020

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Foreign experts to be invited to select designs for pedestrian bridgeicon

Foreign experts to be invited to select designs for pedestrian bridge

SOCIETY
19/08/2019

HCM City plans to invite experienced international experts to get involved in selecting designs for a pedestrian bridge linking District 1 and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 over the Saigon River.

 
 
