foreign experts
160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.
21/05/2020
The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.
16/04/2020
More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.
01/04/2020
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.
19/08/2019
HCM City plans to invite experienced international experts to get involved in selecting designs for a pedestrian bridge linking District 1 and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 over the Saigon River.